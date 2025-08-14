Adtelligent Scoops “Best Overall OTT Solution Provider" at 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtelligent Inc., a global advertising technology company, has been recognized as the “Best Overall OTT Solution Provider” in the prestigious MarTech Breakthrough Awards 2025. This award highlights Adtelligent’s innovation and leadership in delivering robust, scalable, and privacy-first OTT advertising solutions that help publishers and media owners maximize their revenue and audience engagement.

Now in its 8th year, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that honors standout companies, technologies, and products across the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology landscape. The 2025 program saw over 4,000 nominations from more than 18 countries, underscoring the competitive nature of the awards and the caliber of entries received.

Adtelligent joins a distinguished list of this year’s winners, including global industry leaders such as Adobe, HubSpot, Sprout Social, Cision, ZoomInfo, Optimizely, and Verizon, cementing its position among the most impactful martech innovators worldwide.

“Receiving this recognition from MarTech Breakthrough is a proud moment for our team,” said Yuriy Gorokhov, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Adtelligent. “It validates our commitment to building future-ready adtech infrastructure that empowers publishers in the growing OTT ecosystem.”

About Adtelligent Inc.

Adtelligent Inc. is a global advertising technology company offering in-house solutions that help online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks effectively monetize web, app, and digital TV inventory. Supporting the full ad ecosystem, Adtelligent provides tools to manage SSP and DSP partnerships, along with a Retail Media Ad Server, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) Server, and solutions for DOOH advertising. The platform also integrates telecom operator data via secure data clean rooms, enabling privacy-first, data-driven targeting. Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 50,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more.



