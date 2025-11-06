Adtelligent Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

LEWES, Del., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtelligent, a global advertising technology company offering ad serving solutions for media partners, has been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025.

The Inc. Power Partner Awards celebrate companies whose products and services power growth, streamline operations, and help their clients navigate complex challenges.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

“This recognition from Inc. is special because it comes from what truly matters — the success of our partners,” said Yuriy Gorokhov, Co-Founder and CTO of Adtelligent. “Our mission has always been to make digital advertising more transparent and efficient, helping our clients turn technology into real business growth. We see this award as a shared achievement with every company that builds with us.”

Adtelligent technologies empower partners to run efficient, privacy-first advertising operations across different channels.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Adtelligent

Adtelligent is a global advertising technology company offering in-house solutions that help online media companies, digital sales houses, and ad networks effectively monetize web, app, and digital TV inventory. Supporting the full ad ecosystem, Adtelligent provides tools to manage SSP and DSP partnerships, along with a Retail Media Ad Server, Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) Server, and solutions for DOOH advertising. The platform also integrates telecom operator data via secure data clean rooms, enabling privacy-first, data-driven targeting. Adtelligent unique business approach delivers cutting-edge advertising technologies to more than 50,000 publishers globally, helping them facilitate revenue growth and capitalize on the digital advertising market. For more information, visit https://adtelligent.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.