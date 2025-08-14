Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sapiens International Corporation N.V. ("Sapiens International" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SPNS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On November 8, 2024, Sapiens International reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings, which fell significantly short of expectations. The Company subsequently lowered its full-year guidance and projected single-digit revenue growth for 2025. Management attributed the shortfall to continued delays in deal closings, a greater-than-anticipated impact from clients transitioning from on-premises solutions to SaaS, and increased competition in North America. Analysts expressed concern over the Company’s weak performance in North America, highlighting that the SaaS transition and broader economic uncertainty were contributing to longer sales cycles and declining revenue growth.

Following the announcement, Sapiens International’s stock price declined $10.35 per share, or approximately 26.24%, closing at $29.10 per share.

