Intchains Group Limited Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Financial Results

Reinforces its Leading ETH Treasury Position: Increased ETH holdings to 8,816 as of June 30, 2025, up 26% from March 31, 2025, and 55% from December 31, 2024

Updates on Its Long-Term Dollar-Cost Averaging ETH Treasury Strategy Designed to Boost Overall Yield Performance

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company engaged in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter (“Q2 2025”) and six months (“H1 2025”) ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue for Q2 2025 was RMB43.2 million (US$6.0 million), compared to RMB123.0 million for the same period of 2024.

: Revenue for Q2 2025 was RMB43.2 million (US$6.0 million), compared to RMB123.0 million for the same period of 2024. Income/(Loss) from Operations : Loss from operations was RMB16.2 million (US$2.3 million) for Q2 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB58.1 million for the same period of 2024.

: Loss from operations was RMB16.2 million (US$2.3 million) for Q2 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB58.1 million for the same period of 2024. Net Income: Net income for Q2 2025 was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million), compared to RMB50.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Net income for Q2 2025 was RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million), compared to RMB50.4 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income : Non-GAAP adjusted net income in Q2 2025 was RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million), from income of RMB52.6 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income in Q2 2025 was RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million), from income of RMB52.6 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release. Cash position: As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, deposits and government securities listed in short-term and long-term investments, in an aggregate amount of RMB512.6 million (US$71.6 million), compared to RMB564.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

H1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Revenue for H1 2025 was RMB175.6 million (US$24.5 million), reflecting an increase of 19.2% from RMB147.3 million for the same period of 2024.

: Revenue for H1 2025 was RMB175.6 million (US$24.5 million), reflecting an increase of 19.2% from RMB147.3 million for the same period of 2024. Income from Operations : Income from operations was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) for H1 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB23.5 million for the same period of 2024.

: Income from operations was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) for H1 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB23.5 million for the same period of 2024. Net Income: Net income for H1 2025 was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB35.6 million for the same period in 2024.

Net income for H1 2025 was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), compared to RMB35.6 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Non-GAAP adjusted net income in H1 2025 was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), compared to income of RMB39.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Recent Operational Highlights

ETH Accumulation: As of June 30, 2025, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets other than stablecoins such as USDT and USDC was RMB157.7 million, primarily comprised of approximately 8,816 ETH-based cryptocurrencies, valued at RMB157.4 million (US$22.0 million). The Company acquired 1,321 ETH and 1,793 ETH in Q1 2025 and Q2 2025, respectively. According to recent publicly available information, including a report published by Standard Chartered in July 2025, the Company was identified as one of the top ETH treasury holders among public companies globally.

As of June 30, 2025, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets other than stablecoins such as USDT and USDC was RMB157.7 million, primarily comprised of approximately 8,816 ETH-based cryptocurrencies, valued at RMB157.4 million (US$22.0 million).

R&D Investments: Since the beginning of 2025, Intchains has invested approximately RMB41.6 million in the development of new mining machines series and the upgrade of existing models. Through these investments, the Company aims to quickly identify, assess, and launch altcoin mining machines in response to altcoin market developments, thereby driving revenue growth through a diversified and evolving portfolio of altcoin mining machines. New product launches include:

Aleo Mining Series: Following the launch of its first Aleo mining AE Box in February, the Company has launched six major models of its Aleo series of mining machines. These models have demonstrated strong competitiveness in the PoW sector, particularly in terms of daily profitability. Goldshell Byte: In March, the Company officially introduced Goldshell Byte, its latest flagship product, an innovative dual-mining machine, compatible with Aleo and Doge models. With a standard dual-slot mining base and hot-swappable mining hash boards, Goldshell Byte is designed to help miners dynamically respond to market conditions, enabling them to simultaneously apply two different algorithms and easily switch mining cards. This strategic flexibility and home-friendly design encourages broader participation by retail users further supporting the growth of decentralized network adoption.

Since the beginning of 2025, Intchains has invested approximately RMB41.6 million in the development of new mining machines series and the upgrade of existing models. Through these investments, the Company aims to quickly identify, assess, and launch altcoin mining machines in response to altcoin market developments, thereby driving revenue growth through a diversified and evolving portfolio of altcoin mining machines. New product launches include:

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Revenues for the first half of 2025 increased by 19.2% compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong sales in the first quarter. As anticipated, our second quarter revenue reflected a lower volume of mining machine sales. It is important to understand that quarterly fluctuations are a normal dynamic in the hardware industry. Therefore, the softer demand and resulting impairment charges experienced during the quarter should be viewed within the broader context of the cyclical volatility inherent in the mining hardware market.

Despite these short-term dynamics, we remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of our core business. We remain steadfast in our commitment to identifying, evaluating, and swiftly executing on opportunities in the development of altcoin mining machines. This strategic focus allows us to leverage our robust R&D capabilities to anticipate market trends and capitalize on emerging demand.

Furthermore, we have adopted a long-term dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy to gradually build strategic exposure to digital assets, with ETH being the cornerstone of this initiative due to its critical role in the blockchain ecosystem, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, and smart contract infrastructure. This approach reflects the Company’s forward-looking perspective on digital assets as a component of modern treasury management and its commitment to enhancing yield performance while preserving capital flexibility.”

Going Forward Strategy

Mr. Ding continued, “2025 has been a transitional year for Intchains. While we expect revenues for the second half of the year to be impacted by softer sales driven by altcoin price volatility, we have accelerated R&D investments to strengthen our leadership in the altcoin mining machine market and advance multiple new altcoin projects toward commercialization. At the same time, the expansion of our ETH reserves and launch of yield-generating initiatives with FalconX is expected to improve overall profitability.

These strategic moves are designed to translate into tangible growth in 2026. We expect new product launches to capture market share in the next altcoin cycle, enhanced ETH yields to support higher margins, and broader participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems to diversify our revenue base. The investments we are making now in innovation, technology, and key growth areas, position us strongly for a robust recovery and accelerated growth in 2026. We remain confident that these initiatives will unlock long-term value and reinforce our leadership in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.”

ETH TREASURY STRATEGY DESIGNED TO BOOST OVERALL YIELD PERFORMANCE

The Company’s ETH treasury strategy is centered on a disciplined dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach, allocating capital at regular intervals to accumulate ETH over time. This method mitigates the impact of short-term volatility by removing the need to time the market, allowing the Company to steadily build a digital asset reserve poised for potential long-term appreciation.

As a result of this strategy, the Company’s ETH holdings increased to 8,816 ETH as of June 30, 2025, from 7,023 ETH as of March 31, 2025, representing a 25.5% increase quarter-over-quarter. This growth reinforces the Company’s position as one of the top ETH treasury holders among public companies globally.

Over time, the Company also intends to deploy a portion of its ETH holdings into yield-generating activities, including staking and liquidity provisioning, thereby enabling idle assets to generate incremental returns.

In line with its growing focus on digital asset treasury management, the Company has recently onboarded a dedicated ETH accumulation team and entered into a partnership with FalconX to optimize its ETH acquisition and enhance ETH yields. These initiatives are designed to generate interest income from the Company’s holdings, contributing to both revenue and overall profitability.

The Company remains committed to responsible digital asset management and will continue to explore strategic opportunities that align with its long-term vision and create shareholder value.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 14, 2025 (corresponding to 8:00 AM Beijing Time on Friday, August 15, 2025).

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & International (Toll) +1 646-307-1963 China +86 10-8783-3249 Hong Kong (Toll-Free) +852 800-960-994 Singapore +65 3159-1234

Webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/49a45nvc/, or via the investor relations section of the Company’s website https://ir.intchains.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Q2 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue was RMB43.2 million (US$6.0 million) for Q2 2025, representing a decrease of 64.9% from RMB123.0 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to cyclical fluctuations in the market and softer demand for our products in this period.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB32.9 million (US$4.6 million) for Q2 2025, representing a decrease of 19.6% from RMB40.9 million for the same period of 2024. Cost of revenue for Q1 2025 was impacted by impairment charges recorded against excess inventory of certain altcoin mining machines. Softer market demand led to lower selling prices for our altcoin mining products, resulted in lower gross margins for Q2 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB26.4 million (US$3.7 million) for Q2 2025, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB24.0 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher research and development expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 15.0% to RMB15.2 million (US$2.1 million) for Q2 2025 from RMB13.2 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased IP expenses related to new projects.

Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively steady at RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) and RMB1.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024.

General and administrative expenses remained relatively steady at RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million) and RMB8.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024.

Income/(Loss) from operations

Loss from operations was RMB16.2 million (US$2.3 million) for Q2 2025, compared to income from operations of RMB58.1 million for the same period of 2024. The change from income to loss from operations was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenue and gross profit.

Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 25.7% to RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) for Q2 2025 from RMB4.1 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to cash used to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies resulted in income of RMB42.8 million (US$6.0 million) for Q2 2025, compared to a loss of RMB0.3 million for the same period in 2024. The gain was primarily a result of increased holding of ETH-based cryptocurrency units by 1,793 units since March 31, 2025, as well as ETH price increased by around 34% during Q2 2025.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net was RMB0.2 million (US$0.02 million) for Q2 2025, compared to RMB0.1 million, for the same period of 2024.

Net Income

As a result of the foregoing, our net income decreased by 24% to RMB38.3 million (US$5.3 million) for Q2 2025 from RMB50.4 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB40.4 million (US$5.6 million) for Q2 2025 as compared to RMB52.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share both were RMB0.32 (US$0.04) for Q2 2025 as compared to RMB0.42 for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.33 (US$0.05) for Q2 2025 as compared to RMB0.44 for the same period of 2024. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

H1 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Revenue was RMB175.6 million (US$24.5 million) for H1 2025, representing an increase of 19.2% from RMB147.3 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of our altcoin mining products, led by the introduction of our Aleo series machines. As a result, our sales volume of altcoin mining products measured by the number of embedded ASIC chips rose to 1,365,838 units in H1 2025, compared to 768,254 units for the same period last year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB90.0 million (US$12.6 million) for H1 2025, representing an increase of 60.1% from RMB56.2 million for the same period of 2024. Softer market demand in Q2 2025 for Aleo series machines, compared to the altcoin mining products we launched in the previous year, resulted in lower selling prices for Aleo series machines, and affected overall gross margin for H1 2025. Furthermore, the cost of revenue for H1 2025 was impacted by impairment charges recorded against excess inventory of certain altcoin mining machines.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB64.9 million (US$9.1 million) for H1 2025, representing a decrease of 4.0% from RMB67.6 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased research and development expenses, partially offset by increased general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 16.5% to RMB41.6 million (US$5.8 million) for H1 2025 from RMB49.8 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower expenses related to preliminary research costs conducted for new projects.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 21.4% to RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million) for the H1 2025 from RMB3.5 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by increased promotion expenses and personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 33.3% to RMB19.0 million (US$2.7 million) for the H1 2025 from RMB14.3 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by personnel-related expenses, professional fees and depreciation expenses.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) for H1 2025, a decrease of 11.7% from income from operations of RMB23.5 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to decreased gross profit during the period.

Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 24.8% to RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million) for H1 2025 from RMB8.3 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to cash used to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies

The change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was a loss of RMB28.0 million (US$3.9 million) for H1 2025, compared to a gain of RMB5.2 million for the same period in 2024. The loss was primarily the result of an approximately 28% decrease in the price of ETH during the period, in conjunction with an increase in our holdings of ETH-based cryptocurrencies by 3,114 units since the end of 2024.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, was RMB0.4 million (US$0.05 million) for H1 2025, compared to RMB0.3 million, for the same period of 2024.

Net Income

As a result, our net income was RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million) for H1 2025, compared to RMB35.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million) for H1 2025 from RMB39.3 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both RMB0.04 (US$0.006) for H1 2025 as compared to RMB0.3 for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was RMB0.07 (US$0.01) for H1 2025 as compared to RMB0.33 for the same period of 2024. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar (“US$”) amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1636 on the last trading day of Q2 2025 (June 30, 2025). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (IX) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating Company’s business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all of the items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611 / lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610 / azhang@theequitygroup.com

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of

December 31, As of June 30 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets： Cash and cash equivalents 322,252 276,280 38,567 USDC 1,690 283 39 Cryptocurrency, current 30,079 7,508 1,048 Inventories, net 98,614 131,824 18,402 Prepayments and other current assets, net 69,703 45,767 6,388 Short-term investments 198,562 215,449 30,075 Total current assets 720,900 677,111 94,519 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrencies, non-current 148,790 157,732 22,019 Long-term investments 20,569 22,034 3,076 Property, equipment, and software, net 157,065 154,929 21,627 Intangible assets, net 3,552 3,291 459 Right-of-use assets 272 — — Deferred tax assets 28,942 34,801 4,858 Other non-current assets 9,419 9,713 1,356 Total non-current assets 368,609 382,500 53,395 Total assets 1,089,509 1,059,611 147,914 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 14,847 4,304 601 Contract liabilities 37,447 15,800 2,204 Income tax payable 2,023 410 57 Lease liabilities 272 — — Provision for warranty 161 94 13 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 21,692 12,314 1,719 Total current liabilities 76,442 32,922 4,594 Total liabilities 76,442 32,922 4,594 Shareholders’ Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 120,081,456 and 121,234,348 shares issued, 120,020,962 and 121,173,854 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively) 1 1 — Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 195,236 205,460 28,681 Statutory reserves 51,762 51,945 7,251 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,777 2,920 408 Retained earnings 762,292 766,364 106,980 Total shareholders’ equity 1,013,067 1,026,689 143,320 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,089,509 1,059,611 147,914





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024

2025 RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 123,014 43,197 6,030 Cost of revenue (40,930 ) (32,907 ) (4,594 ) Gross profit 82,084 10,290 1,436 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (13,247 ) (15,238 ) (2,127 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,892 ) (2,030 ) (283 ) General and administrative expenses (8,857 ) (9,179 ) (1,281 ) Total operating expenses (23,996 ) (26,447 ) (3,691 ) Income/(Loss) from operations 58,088 (16,157 ) (2,255 ) Interest income 4,145 3,080 430 Foreign exchange income/(loss), net 673 (363 ) (51 ) Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies (259 ) 42,848 5,981 Other income, net 125 175 24 Income before income tax expenses 62,772 29,583 4,129 Income tax (expense)/benefit (12,417 ) 8,669 1,210 Net income 50,355 38,252 5,339 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (329 ) (539 ) (75 ) Total comprehensive income 50,026 37,713 5,264 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,915,507 120,902,432 120,902,432 — Diluted 120,014,635 121,003,272 121,003,272 Net income per share — Basic 0.42 0.32 0.04 — Diluted 0.42 0.32 0.04





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Six Months ended June 30, 2024

2025 RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 147,285 175,588 24,511 Cost of revenue (56,192 ) (89,952 ) (12,557 ) Gross profit 91,093 85,636 11,954 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (49,787 ) (41,592 ) (5,806 ) Sales and marketing expenses (3,515 ) (4,267 ) (596 ) General and administrative expenses (14,267 ) (19,017 ) (2,655 ) Total operating expenses (67,569 ) (64,876 ) (9,057 ) Income from operations 23,524 20,760 2,897 Interest income 8,295 6,234 870 Foreign exchange income/(loss), net 419 (542 ) (76 ) Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 5,183 (27,966 ) (3,904 ) Other income, net 264 368 52 Income/(Loss) before income tax expenses 37,685 (1,146 ) (161 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (2,125 ) 5,401 754 Net income 35,560 4,255 593 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (221 ) (857 ) (120 ) Total comprehensive income 35,339 3,398 473 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,901,776 120,480,088 120,480,088 — Diluted 120,027,826 120,555,532 120,555,532 Net income per share — Basic 0.30 0.04 0.00 — Diluted 0.30 0.04 0.00





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024 2025

RMB RMB US$ Income/(Loss) from operations 58,088 (16,157 ) (2,255 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 2,282 2,161 302 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) 60,370 (13,996 ) (1,953 ) Net income 50,355 38,252 5,339 Add: Share-based compensation expense 2,282 2,161 302 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 52,637 40,413 5,641 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share — Basic 0.44 0.33 0.05 — Diluted 0.44 0.33 0.05





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Six Months ended June 30, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ Incomefrom operations 23,524 20,760 2,897 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,734 4,183 584 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 27,258 24,943 3,481 Net income 35,560 4,255 593 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,734 4,183 584 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 39,294 8,438 1,177 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share — Basic 0.33 0.07 0.01 — Diluted 0.33 0.07 0.01





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION As of

Quarter

Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate

Number of Cryptocurrency

Held at End

of Quarter Original Cost Basis Approximate

Average Cost

Price Per Unit

of

Cryptocurrency Lowest Market

Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency

During

Quarter (a) Market Value of Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Lowest Market

Price (b) Highest Market

Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency

During

Quarter (c) Market Value of Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Highest Market

Price (d) Market Price

Per Unit of Cryptocurrency

at End of

Quarter (e) Market Value of Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Ending Market

Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD June 30,

2025 ETH 8,140 21,186,437 2,603 1,385 11,273,900 2,879 23,435,060 2,475 20,146,500 ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 1,521 1,028,196 3,172 2,144,272 2,725 1,842,100 Bitcoin 0.25 22,228 88,912 74,421 18,605 112,000 28,000 107,607 26,902 USDT&USDC 1,088,040 1,091,633 1 1 1,098,861 1 1,077,659 1 1,088,312 Others Multiple * 64,321 Multiple * Multiple * 13,524 Multiple * 24,183 Multiple * 16,606 Total 24,319,332 13,433,086 26,709,174 23,120,420 March 31,

2025 ETH 6,347 18,031,664 2,841 1,754 11,132,638 3,746 23,775,862 1,842 11,691,174 ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 1,914 1,293,864 4,065 2,747,940 2,017 1,363,492 Bitcoin 12.66 946,882 74,793 76,555 969,186 109,358 1,384,472 83,416 1,056,047 USDT&USDC 2,108,065 2,111,681 1 1 2,091,378 1 2,124,947 1 2,107,951 Others Multiple * 84,283 Multiple * Multiple * 33,817 Multiple * 94,121 Multiple * 37,553 Total 23,129,223 15,520,883 30,127,342 16,256,217 December 31,

2024 ETH 5,075 15,102,524 2,976 2,309 11,718,175 4,109 20,853,175 3,414 17,326,050 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,487 1,559,349 4,450 2,790,150 3,701 2,320,527 Bitcoin 10.29 720,567 70,026 58,864 605,711 108,389 1,115,323 95,285 980,483 USDT&USDC 4,425,484 4,428,159 1 1 4,384,335 1 4,469,357 1 4,419,574 Others Multiple * 78,298 Multiple * Multiple * 30,694 Multiple * 101,589 Multiple * 69,389 Total 22,130,261 18,298,264 29,329,594 25,116,023 September 30,

2024 ETH 3,522 10,115,116 2,872 2,116 7,452,552 3,563 12,548,886 2,596 9,143,112 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,290 1,435,830 3,926 2,461,602 2,807 1,759,989 Bitcoin 8.47 549,364 64,860 49,050 415,454 70,000 592,900 63,552 538,285 USDT&USDC 9,847,687 9,849,266 1 1 9,814,682 1 9,857,395 1 9,845,929 Others Multiple * 105,405 Multiple * Multiple * 36,415 Multiple * 72,441 Multiple * 53,661 Total 22,419,864 19,154,933 25,533,224 21,340,976 June 30,

2024 ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178 ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600 Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371 USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063 Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202 Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414 March 31,

2024

ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

* The ‘Others’ category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as ‘Multiple’ to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with the our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.