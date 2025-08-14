Polar Power Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Polar Power, Inc. Polar Power, Inc.

GARDENA, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup, and solar hybrid DC power solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $2.7 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same period in 2024, a 42% decline
Gross profit decreased to $930,000, compared to $1.8 million in the same period in 2024, a 49% decline
Operating expenses declined 24% to $1.0 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same period in 2024
Net loss was $271,000, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $501,000, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2024
Cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was $404,000, compared to $1,179,000 provided by operating activities in the same period last year
  

Arthur Sams, Chairman and CEO of Polar Power, commented, “The telecom market continues to dominate our customer base for our DC power systems. During the second quarter of 2025, sales to our telecom customers represented 92% of total net sales, compared to 95%, in the same period in 2024. Sales to military customers represented 6% of total net sales, compared to 3% in the same period in 2024. Sales to customers in other markets represented 2% in the second quarter of 2025, and 2% in the same period in 2024. Sales to customers outside of the U.S. represented 3% of total net sales in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 25% in the same period in 2024. While sales of our gensets continued to be sluggish during the second quarter of 2025, we experienced increased sales in aftermarket parts and services of roughly 288%, compared to the same period in 2024. We believe that restructuring our US sales to include distribution through domestic resellers will be the fastest direction in rebuilding sales to pre-pandemic levels.”

“From January 1, 2025, we have been restructuring our sales staff in the Middle East and Africa by adding new personnel along with establishing resellers overseas. With our new staff we have recently increased the number of field trials for our DC generators into South East Asia and Africa telecoms. One field trial in Sudan that was suspended due to civil war years back was restarted last week with favorable results.”

“We are experiencing active participation from LPG fuel distributors in assisting Polar Power with marketing of our microgrids (as installed for the UNHCR in Nigeria) to their customer base. We added heat recovery to our microgrid systems to further increase fuel to useful energy conversion.”

“After 1 year of testing, we plan to release our 30 kW mobile EV charger during the fourth quarter.”

“We plan to continue to improve our sales and marketing proficiency, further diversifying our customer base,” concluded Mr. Sams.

Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) is pioneering technological changes that radically change the production, consumption, and environmental impact of power generation and is a provider of DC advanced power and cooling systems, pioneering innovations across diverse industrial applications. Its product portfolio, known for innovation, durability, and efficiency, presently includes standard products for telecom, military, renewable energy, marine, EV charging, residential, commercial, oil field and mining applications. Polar Power’s systems can be configured to operate on any energy source including photovoltaics, diesel, LPG (propane and butane), and renewable fuels.

Polar Power’s telecom power solutions offer significant cost savings with installation, permitting, site leases, and operation. Its military solutions provide compact, lightweight, fuel efficient, reliable power solutions for robotics, drone, communications, hybrid propulsion, and other applications. Its mobile rapid battery charging technology enables on-demand roadside charging for electric vehicles. Its combined heat and power (CHP) residential systems offer innovative vehicle charging and integrated home power systems via natural gas or propane feedstocks, optimizing performance and system costs. Polar Power’s micro / nano grid solutions provide lower cost energy in “bad-grid or no-grid” environments. Its commitment to technological advancement extends to hybrid propulsion systems for marine and specialty vehicles, ensuring efficiency, comfort, reliability, and cost savings.

For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com. or follow Polar Power on www.linkedin.com/company/polar-power-inc/.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “will,” “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release including, without limitation, that the Company plans to improve its operational efficiencies or expand its customer base in all market segments, that the Company plans to release its 30 kW mobile EV charger during the fourth quarter, and that the Company plans to continue to improve its sales and marketing proficiency, further diversifying its customer base, are forward-looking statements and considerations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Polar Power could differ from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, adverse domestic and foreign economic and market conditions, including demand for its; trade tariffs on raw materials; changes in domestic and foreign governmental regulations and policies; the impact of inflation and changing prices on raw materials; supply chain constraints causing significant delays in sourcing raw materials; labor shortages as a result of the pandemic, low unemployment rates, or other factors limiting the availability of qualified workers; and other events, factors and risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Polar Power’s control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in Polar Power’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Polar Power, Inc.
249 E. Gardena Blvd.
Gardena, CA 90248
Tel: 310-830-9153
ir@polarpowerinc.com
www.polarpower.com

POLAR POWER, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $175  $498 
Accounts receivable  2,031   2,153 
Inventories  12,993   12,893 
Prepaid expenses  42   53 
Total current assets  15,241   15,597 
         
Other assets:        
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,037   1,645 
Property and equipment, net  160   196 
Deposits  108   108 
         
Total assets $16,546  $17,546 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $858  $408 
Customer deposits  638   607 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  1,139   1,100 
Line of credit  5,302   4,797 
Notes payable-related party  433   266 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  1,116   1,382 
Total current liabilities  9,486   8,560 
         
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  76   474 
         
Total liabilities  9,562   9,034 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,514,029 shares issued and 2,511,532 shares outstanding on June 30, 2025, and 2,511,350 shares issued and 2,508,853 shares outstanding on December 31, 2024     2 
Additional paid-in capital  38,896   38,886 
Accumulated deficit  (31,872)  (30,336)
Treasury Stock, at cost (2,497 shares)  (40)  (40)
Total stockholders’ equity  6,984   8,512 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $16,546  $17,546 


POLAR POWER, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net Sales $2,708  $4,660  $4,431  $6,434 
Cost of Sales  1,778   2,828   3,183   5,005 
Gross profit  930   1,832   1,248   1,429 
                 
Operating Expenses                
Sales and marketing  184   264   443   494 
Research and development  146   195   305   415 
General and administrative  710   913   1,711   2,040 
Total operating expenses  1,040   1,372   2,459   2,949 
                 
Income (loss) from operations  (110)  460   (1,211)  (1,520)
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Interest expense and finance costs  (171)  (179)  (335)  (342)
Other Income  10   220   10   221 
Total other income (expenses), net  (161)  41   (325)  (121)
                 
Net income (loss) $(271) $501  $(1,536) $(1,641)
                 
Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $(0.11) $0.20  $(0.61) $(0.65)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted  2,511,103   2,508,802   2,511,103   2,508,802 


POLAR POWER, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,536) $(1,641)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  34   121 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable  122   (634)
Employee retention credit     2,000 
Inventories  (99)  746 
Prepaid expenses  11   68 
Income tax receivable     787 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  609   579 
Accounts payable  458   (1,165)
Accrued interest added to notes payable-related party  7    
Customer deposits  31   (149)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  39   5 
Operating lease liability  (664)  (527)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (988)  190 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of property and equipment     (18)
Net cash used in investing activities     (18)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from advances from credit facility  505   445 
Proceeds from notes payable-related party  160    
Repayment of notes payable     (47)
Net cash provided by financing activities  665   398 
         
Increase in cash and cash equivalents  (323)  570 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  498   549 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $175  $1,119 
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:      
Interest paid $381  $420 
Taxes Paid $  $ 
Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Issuance of common stock to director for accrued fees $8  $ 

Tags

Polar Power Inc NASDAQ: POLA Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results solar hybrid DC power solution global provider of prime