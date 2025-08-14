Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share payable on September 24, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 3 percent increase, or $0.01 per share, from the previous quarter.

“As part of our disciplined long-term capital allocation approach, Winnebago Industries’ track record of 11-plus years of uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments reflects our commitment to creating value for shareholders,” said President and CEO Michael Happe. “Our strategy remains firmly focused on establishing sustainable long-term success through relentless excellence, purposeful innovation and exceptional customer experiences. By consistently returning cash to our shareholders while driving profitable growth over time, we are reaffirming our confidence in our future.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products committed to elevating every moment outdoors. With a focus on purposeful innovation and exceptional experiences for its customers, the company boasts a diverse and expansive portfolio of high-quality RV and marine recreation products under the Grand Design RV, Newmar, Winnebago, Baretta and Chris-Craft brands, as well as advanced lithium power solutions under the Lithionics brand. Winnebago Industries operates across multiple facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Florida, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WGO. For more information, visit www.winnebagoind.com.

Contacts

Investors: Ray Posadas ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Katlyn Beniek media@winnebagoind.com