Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Activity

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and highlighted recent developments.

“During our second quarter of 2025, we continued to position the Company to advance IKT-001 toward a late-stage clinical trial in PAH,” said Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase. “We have now finalized our study protocol, and we expect to initiate our Phase 2b clinical study of IKT-001, our re-engineered prodrug of imatinib mesylate, in PAH in the second half of 2025.”

Multiple studies including both Phase 2 and the Phase 3 IMPRES study previously demonstrated that imatinib mesylate (“imatinib”), an anti-proliferative tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was highly efficacious in PAH. Notably in the IMPRES study, patients that maintained 400 mg of imatinib for greater than 50% of the treatment period showed a placebo adjusted 45-meter improvement in 6-minute walk distance (“6MWD”) which represents best-in-class improvements for patients afflicted by PAH. More recently, a contemporary study in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine demonstrated that higher exposures of imatinib were associated with a larger improvement in total pulmonary resistance (“TPR”). The 400 mg dose of imatinib exhibited the greatest impact on TPR and, even though the majority of patients completed the study at 200 mg or less, the magnitude of the hemodynamic change for the study was noted to compare favorably with recent studies of novel therapies added to background treatment. The Company believes this supports its thesis that IKT-001 has the potential to minimize GI side effects while maximizing the highly efficacious outcomes observed at 400 mg across multiple studies.

Recent Developments:

Advancement of IKT-001 as a therapy in PAH: During the first half of 2025, the Company evaluated potential study designs and obtained feedback from various key opinion leaders before finalizing a clinical study protocol for its forthcoming Phase 2b study, known as IMPROVE-PAH. IMPROVE-PAH is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of approximately 150 PAH participants. Participants under IMPROVE-PAH will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive 300 mg IKT-001, 500 mg IKT-001, or placebo once daily for 26 weeks, in addition to stable background PAH therapy. The Company’s bioequivalence studies previously confirmed that 500 mg of IKT-001 has comparable exposure in humans to 380 mg of imatinib. The primary efficacy endpoint is change in pulmonary vascular resistance at Week 26. Secondary endpoints include 6MWD, World Health Organization functional class, and pharmacokinetics. The study protocol also includes an interim safety review for study continuance by the Data Safety Monitoring Board with at least 50 patients at 12-weeks of follow-up. The Company expects to initiate IMPROVE-PAH in the second half of 2025.





Financial Results

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $87.7 million as compared to $97.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $9.9 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.66 per share in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $23.6 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million, or $1.38 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Research and development expenses were $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, which includes a non-cash write-off of in-process research and development of $7.4 million and $1.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, both associated with the Company’s acquisition of CorHepta in February 2025, compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $5.9 million, compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $11.2 million, which includes $1.0 million of severance expenses resulting from the transition of senior executives in the Company during the year, compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) (Note 3) Assets ​ Current assets: ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,742,669 $ 56,490,579 Marketable securities 9,923,100 41,052,949 Prepaid research and development 138,855 81,308 Deferred offering costs 307,373 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 682,628 826,473 Total current assets 88,794,625 98,451,309 Equipment and improvements, net 23,687 47,100 Right-of-use asset 34,918 101,437 Total assets $ 88,853,230 $ 98,599,846 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity ​ Current liabilities: ​ Accounts payable $ 2,703,554 $ 943,019 Lease obligation, current 37,944 110,517 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,145,888 2,680,030 Contingent consideration liability 2,912,159 — Total current liabilities 8,799,545 3,733,566 Total liabilities 8,799,545 3,733,566 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 16) ​ Stockholders’ equity: ​ ​ Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 74,516,635 and 69,362,439 shares issued and outstanding (including 4,149,252 and 0 contingently issuable shares - see Note 10) at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 74,516 69,362 Additional paid-in capital 197,996,982 189,254,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,944 ) (37,248 ) Accumulated deficit (118,014,869 ) (94,420,611 ) Total stockholders' equity 80,053,685 94,866,280 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 88,853,230 $ 98,599,846





Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Costs and expenses: Research and development $ 5,270,967 $ 3,075,830 $ 15,784,546 $ 5,827,109 Selling, general and administrative 5,919,731 1,974,705 11,169,022 4,005,786 Change in fair value contingent consideration (358,420 ) — (1,523,284 ) — Total costs and expenses 10,832,278 5,050,535 25,430,284 9,832,895 Loss from operations (10,832,278 ) (5,050,535 ) (25,430,284 ) (9,832,895 ) Interest income 916,755 90,927 1,836,026 223,652 Net loss (9,915,523 ) (4,959,608 ) (23,594,258 ) (9,609,243 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (1,977 ) 776 34,304 (1,901 ) Comprehensive loss $ (9,917,500 ) $ (4,958,832 ) $ (23,559,954 ) $ (9,611,144 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.38 ) Weighted-average number of shares – basic and diluted 90,009,625 7,535,667 89,774,703 6,939,779



