NBC Securities Welcomes Aldyn Capital Group to Its Expanding National Advisor Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities, Inc. (“NBCS”) is proud to announce that Aldyn Capital Group, a premier wealth management practice based in Louisville, Kentucky, has officially joined its growing national network of independent financial advisors.

Founded and led by John McGlynn, Aldyn Capital is recognized for its client-first philosophy, deep market expertise, and more than three decades of combined experience delivering tailored investment management and financial planning solutions. The firm is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex financial decisions and achieve long-term goals with confidence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aldyn Capital to the NBCS family,” said John Doody, CEO of NBC Securities. “Their commitment to integrity, personalized service, and innovative strategies aligns perfectly with our mission to empower advisors and clients alike.”

As an NBCS affiliate, Aldyn Capital will gain access to an expanded suite of investment solutions, advanced technology platforms, and comprehensive operational support—enabling the team to enhance client service, better serve the wealth and investment management needs of today’s investor and pursue new growth opportunities.

For more information about Aldyn Capital or NBC Securities, Inc., a leading independent full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor headquartered in Alabama, please visit www.nbcsecurities.com.

NBC Securities, Inc. is a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor providing comprehensive investment solutions and support to independent financial professionals nationwide. With a focus on client success, NBCS combines industry expertise, innovative technology, and personalized service.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com