NextNRG to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on August 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless (in-motion) EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, today announced it will host a conference call on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In (U.S. Toll-Free): 1-866-524-3160

Participant Dial-In (International): 1-412-317-6760

Participant Dial-In (Canada Toll-Free): 1-866-605-3852

Ask to Join: NextNRG Call





Webcast Access

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oixiaXtm

The webcast will be archived for 12 months following the call.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call and will remain accessible through August 29, 2025:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll-Free: 1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 9722154





About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.

At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, healthcare campuses, universities, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

NextNRG continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility's fuel division and Shell Oil's trucks, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry. NextNRG is also integrating sustainable energy solutions into its mobile fueling operations. The company aims to be an integral part of assisting its fleet customers in their transition to EV, providing fuel delivery while advancing efficient energy adoption. The transition process is expected to include the deployment of NextNRG's innovative wireless EV charging solutions.

To find out more, visit: www.nextnrg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

