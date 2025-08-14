YXT.com to Announce Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2025 on August 20, 2025

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions in China, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first six months ended June 30, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on August 20, 2025.

The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: YXT.com First Six Months of 2025 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdcc85d6c0ac943d98e5e584bc67adf25

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yxt.com/.

About YXT.com



YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

YXT.com

E-mail: IR@radnova.com

Serena Huang

Octans Capital Group

E-mail: Serena.huang@octanscap.com

+86-10-6580-0653