VERSES Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company pioneering next-generation agentic software systems today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (“Quarterly Report”) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“We are pleased to report our results for the three months ending June 30, 2025 in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. I believe these results demonstrate disciplined cost management, even as Verses begins to scale and commercialize, market and sell its flagship product Genius. The results also highlight the first revenue generated by Genius after only two months following its launch. I believe that these results underscore our prudent approach to managing cash as well as the strong customer interest we’ve anticipated from the outset. We are all energized by this momentum as we head into the remainder of the year,” said James Christodoulou, CFO of VERSES.

The Quarterly Report is available on the SEC’s website at https://research.secdatabase.com/CIK/1879001/Company-Name/VERSES-AI-INC under the Company’s filings, as well as on the Company’s investor relations website.

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius ,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

