Bang & Olufsen A/S – Initiation of share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

As stated in the 2024/2025 annual report, Bang & Olufsen has decided to launch a share buyback programme of up to DKK 65 million to be initiated today and concluded no later than on 14 August 2026.

The purpose of the programme is to hedge the share-based long-term incentive programmes approved by the general meeting.

The share buyback programme is being implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buyback programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 14 August 2025, which allows the company to acquire treasury shares for up to a total of 10% of the company’s share capital at the time of the authorisation, provided that the company’s total holding of treasury shares does not at any time exceed 10% of the company’s share capital.

Bang & Olufsen has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the programme. Nordea will, under a separate agreement with Bang & Olufsen, buy back shares within the timeframe set out in this announcement and make trading decisions in respect of Bang & Olufsen shares independently of and without influence from Bang & Olufsen.

The following guidelines will apply to Bang & Olufsen’s share buyback programme:

The maximum amount allocated to the share buyback program is limited to a total value of DKK 65 million and with a maximum of 5,000,000 shares to be acquired. The company’s purchase of treasury shares under the buyback programme may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital of the company.

Shares will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the following: the share price of the last independent transaction on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out and the highest independent purchase bid on the marketplace where the purchase is carried out.

The total number of shares that may be purchased on a single trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of the shares on the marketplace where the purchase is carried out in the preceding 20 trading days before the trading day.

The company will fulfil its reporting obligations by announcing no later than every seventh trading day the purchases made under the share buyback programme.

The company is entitled to suspend or stop the program at any time subject to a company announcement.





At the initiation of the share buyback programme, Bang & Olufsen A/S holds 3,113,183 own shares corresponding to 2.1% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachment