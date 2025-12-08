Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

 | Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December 2025.

 No. of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Total previous announcement2,163,76313.7129,667,594.04
1 December 2025 35,00014.32501,200.00
2 December 2025 35,00014.27499,320.50
3 December 2025 35,00014.23498,141.00
4 December 2025 35,00014.28499,908.50
5 December 2025 33,00014.51478,859.70
Total this period173,00014.322,477,429.70
Accumulated under the programme2,336,76313.7632,145,023.74

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,521,499 own shares corresponding to 3.07% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachments


Attachments

BO_2528_Transactions in connection with share buyback programme PUBLIC_SBB_Bang & Olufsen

Recommended Reading