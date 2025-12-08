Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December 2025.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 2,163,763 13.71 29,667,594.04 1 December 2025 35,000 14.32 501,200.00 2 December 2025 35,000 14.27 499,320.50 3 December 2025 35,000 14.23 498,141.00 4 December 2025 35,000 14.28 499,908.50 5 December 2025 33,000 14.51 478,859.70 Total this period 173,000 14.32 2,477,429.70 Accumulated under the programme 2,336,763 13.76 32,145,023.74

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,521,499 own shares corresponding to 3.07% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachments