Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 to 5 December 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|2,163,763
|13.71
|29,667,594.04
|1 December 2025
|35,000
|14.32
|501,200.00
|2 December 2025
|35,000
|14.27
|499,320.50
|3 December 2025
|35,000
|14.23
|498,141.00
|4 December 2025
|35,000
|14.28
|499,908.50
|5 December 2025
|33,000
|14.51
|478,859.70
|Total this period
|173,000
|14.32
|2,477,429.70
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,336,763
|13.76
|32,145,023.74
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,521,499 own shares corresponding to 3.07% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
Attachments