CoinEx Reunites with Coinfest Asia 2025 to Connect, Share, and Inspire

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, will once again make a strong appearance at Coinfest Asia 2025, Southeast Asia’s premier crypto and Web3 festival. CoinEx, as a sponsor of the event, continues to sponsor and connect with global innovators and investors to explore the future of the crypto industry.

This year, CoinEx will also host a special side event, “ CoinEx Pulsepoint ”, on August 22 at the event’s Social House venue. This event features insight sharing and networking sessions creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration among blockchain professionals.



Coinfest Asia 2025 offers more than just talks — it will transform Nuanu Creative City, a 44-hectare creative hub in Bali that blends education, art, wellness, entertainment, and nature to inspire changemakers, into an immersive Web3 playground. Thousands of developers, traders, investors, and institutions will gather to explore the future of blockchain and Web3 technologies. Coinfest Asia aims to blur the lines between digital innovation and everyday life, offering participants an unforgettable and tangible Web3 experience.



Over the years, CoinEx has actively participated in major global exhibitions and industry events, including Token 2049, engaging face-to-face with blockchain enterprises, developers, and investors from around the world. This ongoing presence has reinforced its professional, trustworthy, and open brand image, while consistently promoting its philosophy of security, reliability, and user-centricity.

On these international stages, CoinEx not only showcases its continuous advancements in trading security, product innovation, and user experience, but also demonstrates its long-term commitment to technology adoption, industry education, and ecosystem collaboration through in-depth discussions and diverse interactive activities.

Guided by its positioning as “Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx is dedicated to providing secure, convenient, and user-friendly trading services to users worldwide. Through its robust cooperation with Coinfest Asia, CoinEx aims to further advance the development of the Web3 ecosystem and create more opportunities for users to explore the world of crypto.





About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

