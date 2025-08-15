Insulation Expert Mike Mancuso Explains How to Lower Your Energy Bill Through Proper Installation in HelloNation

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How does insulation lower your energy bill? According to HelloNation , the answer is rooted in how heat moves and how insulation slows that process. Mike Mancuso of North East Industries in Scranton, PA, explains that while habits like turning off unused electronics or adjusting the thermostat can help, the most impactful step toward lowering energy costs is upgrading a home’s insulation. Acting as a year-round barrier, insulation keeps warm air indoors during winter and cool air inside during summer, reducing the workload on heating and cooling systems and lowering utility bills month after month.

Mancuso notes that insulation performance is measured by R-value, which reflects its ability to resist heat flow. Homes in colder regions like northeastern Pennsylvania typically require higher R-values to achieve maximum efficiency. Choosing the correct type and thickness of insulation for a specific climate ensures that homeowners get the best return on their investment. With proper installation, annual savings on heating and cooling costs can reach as high as 15 percent, making insulation a cost-effective home improvement.

When it comes to what parts of the home need the most insulation, Mancuso points to the attic as a top priority. Because heat rises, the attic is a major source of winter heat loss. Exterior walls also play a crucial role, forming the largest part of a home’s thermal envelope, where even small gaps or thin spots can allow energy loss. Basements and crawl spaces, often overlooked, are additional trouble spots that can let in cold air during winter and excess humidity during summer.

Improving insulation in these areas produces results quickly. Homeowners often see reduced utility bills, more consistent indoor temperatures, and less frequent HVAC cycling. Over time, this lower demand on heating and cooling equipment can extend its lifespan, delaying the need for costly repairs or replacements.

Beyond cost savings, insulation upgrades improve overall comfort by reducing drafts and eliminating hot and cold spots. Better insulation can also help with soundproofing, reducing noise from traffic or nearby activity. Mancuso adds that insulation may improve indoor air quality by blocking allergens, pollutants, and excess moisture, which can help prevent mold growth.

Today’s insulation materials offer more options and efficiency than in past decades. Fiberglass batts remain a reliable, affordable choice, while blown-in cellulose provides excellent coverage in irregular spaces. Spray foam insulation delivers high R-values and also seals air leaks, making it ideal for certain projects. Mancuso advises that the right material depends on the home’s design, the target areas for improvement, and budget considerations.

While some insulation projects can be handled by experienced homeowners, Mancuso recommends professional installation, particularly for blown-in and spray foam products. A professional energy audit can identify areas where insulation is insufficient and help prioritize upgrades for the highest impact. In many cases, targeted improvements, such as sealing gaps in a basement or adding attic insulation, can deliver substantial savings without requiring major renovations.

Mancuso emphasizes that insulation should be viewed as an investment rather than an expense. It operates quietly and continuously, maintaining a comfortable indoor climate, protecting HVAC systems from overuse, and keeping utility costs down. Whether the goal is saving money, enhancing comfort, or preserving home value, proper insulation is a long-term solution that benefits homeowners in every season.

