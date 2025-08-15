Press Release

15 August 2025

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

Further to the strategic review of HSBC’s shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., a preferred bidder has been identified and HSBC Continental Europe has entered into exclusive discussions with CrediaBank S.A. (formerly known as Attica Bank) for a limited period with regard to selling its majority shareholding in HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

No agreement has yet been reached, and the strategic review remains ongoing.

Contacts:

Sophie Ricord |sophie.ricord@hsbc.fr | +33 6 89 10 17 62

HSBC Continental Europe

Headquartered in Paris, HSBC Continental Europe is an indirectly held subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Continental Europe comprises corporate and institutional banking, private banking, insurance and asset management activities across Continental Europe, including the business activities of 10 European branches (in Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden) and two banking subsidiaries in Luxembourg and Malta. HSBC Continental Europe’s mission is to serve both customers in Continental Europe for their needs worldwide and Group customers for their needs in Continental Europe.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is listed on the Malta stock exchange and is approximately 70% owned by HSBC Continental Europe. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services including Wealth and Personal Banking and Corporate and Institutional Banking.

