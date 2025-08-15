Pivotal Returns to Canadian Skies with Crewed Flights of BlackFly eVTOL

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal , the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft invented and tested in Canada, has returned to Canadian skies for a crewed flight demonstration of its third-generation BlackFly aircraft. This milestone highlights not only significant advancement in the aircraft’s capabilities, but also a meaningful return to the country where it all began. The flight took place with Transport Canada in attendance, offering an opportunity to demonstrate the maturity and performance of Pivotal’s eVTOL technology.

Nearly 14 years ago, on October 5, 2011, Pivotal founder Marcus Leng completed the world’s first crewed eVTOL flight in Ontario. Pivotal previously operated under the name Opener and maintains its originating Ontario entity, SkyKar, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary.

“These flights are a full-circle moment,” said Ken Karklin, Pivotal CEO. “They honor Pivotal’s origins while demonstrating exactly how far we—and this technology—have come. We have completed nearly two thousand crewed flights on this unquestionably unique and efficient aircraft architecture.”

Karklin added, “From a private one-off test of a prototype to Pivotal eVTOLs flying in public under real-world conditions, these aircraft stop people in their tracks—not just for how they look, but for what they do."

Pivotal eVTOL Aircraft: Efficient, compact, and simple

The eVTOL aircraft flying at Abbotsford showcases the technology and capability that underpin the Helix, Pivotal’s production aircraft.

These light eVTOLs weigh less than 350 pounds empty, take off vertically using eight electric motors, and transition from hover into forward flight. They cruise at up to 63 mph, with a typical range of 20 miles or 20 minutes, and land vertically—no runway needed. The Helix production aircraft will include an increase in range and duration however these details have not been finalized.

Pivotal aircraft are built to take off and land from asphalt, grass, dirt, or snow, offering incredible flexibility for commuting, adventuring, or public safety use cases. Each pilot completes rigorous training, including flight simulation and in-person flight instruction, before earning flight authorization.

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix. Sales opened in January 2024. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered lift categories. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal aircraft are designed for a wide range of consumer, public safety, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.

Media Contact:

Heidi Groshelle

press@pivotal.aero

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9d8ac0f-1f38-4fa8-b5c1-2057399964ce.