T1 Energy Announces Rescheduled Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning that the Company has rescheduled its second quarter earnings release and conference call to August 20, 2025. T1’s decision to reschedule the earnings release is to accommodate the Company’s decision to delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as permitted under SEC Rules. The Company filed a Form 12b-25 notifying the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

The change to T1’s 10-Q filing timeline and Q2 reporting schedule relates to the presentation of non-cash amortization of certain customer contracts totaling $11.2 million in the Company’s Q1 2025 financials. The presentation has no impact on T1’s net loss, financial position, liquidity, cash flow, historical management compensation, or debt covenant compliance. The presentation is being examined to determine if it was improper. In addition, the Company is finalizing disclosure and impact on the Company from the material definitive agreements that the Company disclosed on the current report on Form 8-K on August 14, 2025.

The Company expects to issue the second quarter press release at or around 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time and the conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should proceed as follows: