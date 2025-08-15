HGF to Transform Their Data Estate with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, Delivered by Simpson Associates

YORK, United Kingdom, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading European Intellectual Property (IP) firm, HGF, has teamed up with Microsoft Solutions Partner and Partner of the Year, Simpson Associates, to modernise their data estate through a comprehensive Microsoft Fabric implementation as well as the development of Microsoft Power BI dashboards. This strategic data platform modernisation will support HGF’s ambition to modernise its data estate, directly addressing operational challenges and driving growth in today’s complex legal services environment.

“At HGF, having a secure, scalable data platform is essential for us to pave our way as Europe’s IP firm of choice. We therefore chose to partner with Simpson Associates, as they have already demonstrated a deep understanding of our business, our data challenges, and the strategic outcomes we’re aiming to achieve.

With Simpson Associates’ technical knowledge and guidance, we're creating a future-ready data foundation that will enhance decision-making, eliminate operational friction, and deliver increased visibility across legal, operational, and financial performance. This project is a critical step in our digital transformation journey, and we’re excited about the long-term value it will bring to our team.” – Richard Hodkinson, Chief Technology Officer at HGF

“We are thrilled to be working with HGF on modernising their data landscape. The partnership aligns perfectly to our strategic focus on legal services and Private Equity-backed businesses, where we see tremendous potential for data-driven transformation. By leveraging Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, HGF will gain a scalable, trusted data platform that’s fit for their current needs and designed to evolve with them.

Our solution and partnership will not only streamline their reporting processes, but also empower their executive team with trusted, actionable insights. By centralising and transforming their data, we’re building a strong foundation for faster, more confident decisions, stronger compliance, and scalable growth.

We’re incredibly excited to support their transformation and look forward to being part of the significant impact this project will deliver.” - Nick Evans, Account Director at Simpson Associates

Overcoming Modern Data Challenges

Legal firms, IP specialists and Private Equity-backed businesses generate unprecedented data volumes yet often struggle to use it efficiently due to persistent operational challenges. Fragmented legacy systems, manual reporting processes and ever-evolving compliance requirements create bottlenecks that limit data-driven decision-making and reduce agility.

This strategic transformation aims to address these challenges head-on, establishing a secure, governed Microsoft Fabric platform that will centralise HGF's data ecosystem, automate critical workflows, and eliminate manual processes that previously hindered efficiency.

Three-Phase Strategic Delivery Approach

Working closely with HGF, Simpson Associates will follow a proven, three-phase approach tailored to the objectives and goals of the business:

Platform Discovery & Build: Comprehensive assessment and platform provisioning aligned to HGF's unique requirements and compliance needs. Data Store Development: Transformation of fragmented data sources into a unified, governed foundation within Microsoft Fabric, enabling seamless integration across systems. Power BI Configuration: Development of enriching Microsoft Power BI dashboards, empowering teams to act on insights, not assumptions.



For HGF, this phased approach not only accelerates delivery and minimises disruption - it also ensures that the solution is robust, scalable, and aligned to the evolving needs of the legal and IP sector.

Measurable Business Impact

The impact of this transformation extends beyond technology implementation. HGF's investment in modern data architecture is set to deliver measurable operational improvements such as:

Centralised, Governed Data: Using Microsoft Fabric with governance controls, the platform will consolidate data into a single source of truth, reducing inconsistencies across finance, legal, and operational reporting whilst simultaneously ensuring that only the right people can access the right data.

Real-Time Power BI Dashboards: Their new reports - aligned to their specific, business KPIs – are not only adaptable to future change but will also enable access to actionable insights in real time, rather than relying on fragmented data.

Operational Efficiency: Automated data pipelines and streamlined reporting processes will liberate the HGF team from manual data wrangling, enabling focus on strategic interpretation and value-added analysis.

Future-Proof Architecture: Built on Microsoft Fabric's modern foundation and utilising Power BI reporting, the platform supports seamless integration of emerging technologies, advanced analytics, and AI-driven capabilities as HGF's strategic needs evolve.

Building for the Long Term

Simpson Associates' proven expertise with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI ensures that this data platform modernisation establishes the architectural foundation for HGF's continued innovation journey.

By embracing Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, HGF will be well-positioned to expand into more advanced analytics, automation, and predictive intelligence in future phases.

Post-delivery, continued support and further technical training, if and where needed, will be provided to help HGF evolve and optimise the platform in line with changing business needs.

About HGF

HGF is one of Europe’s leading intellectual property firms, consistently recognised for its high quality and client focused approach. As a Private Equity-backed legal services firm, HGF combines entrepreneurial agility with deep intellectual property expertise. With offices across the UK and Europe, HGF offers an integrated IP solution, bringing together over 190 patent attorneys, Trademark attorneys and IP solicitors who are trusted by clients worldwide.

With a commitment to innovation and client excellence, HGF leverages state-of-the-art technology and strategic insight to deliver superior outcomes for clients. This dedication is reflected in their long-standing recognition by industry authorities, including seven consecutive years of 'Gold’ ranking in the Financial Times’s Europe leading Patent Law Firms report and top tier status in the Legal 500 and Managing IP stars.

They deliver their services through the broad technology sectors of Life Sciences, Technology & Engineering, Chemistry and Brands. Their solutions actively drive business growth and competitive advantage for clients.

About Simpson Associates

With over three decades at the forefront of data transformation, Simpson Associates is a trusted partner across the commercial sector.

Their award-winning expertise is highlighted by their status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Fabric Featured Partner and winner of the Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year 2024/25. They hold multiple Specialisations, including AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, Analytics on Microsoft Azure, Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure and Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure, as well as holding Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure) and Security. In addition to this, they are a Databricks Partner, an IBM Gold Partner and a Denodo Partner.

Simpson Associates mission extends beyond technology – they are dedicated to helping purpose-led organisations harness data as a lever for change, empowering them to realise business values and truly embrace ‘data for good.’

