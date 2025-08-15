24/7 Market News: "Our Pipeline Is Roaring" VENU Breaks Out and Expanding National Footprint

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that momentum is rapidly building around Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)(“VENU”), a developer and operator of premium live music amphitheaters and hospitality destinations, announced its Q2 2025 financial results, after yesterday’s market close, during an earnings call that highlighted a surge in asset growth, record fan engagement, and expanded national momentum.

“As we close out his quarter, we’re seeing the pieces come together, for what’s going to be a defining moment in our growth history. While our attention, this quarter, has heavily been on our balance sheet, it’s all with the P&L in mind,” exclaimed J.W. Roth, VENU’s Founder, Chairman & CEO.

Roth later stated, “Here’s the deal, our growth is guided by four clear priorities. First, expanding our markets across the nation. Second, bringing current developments over the finish line and packing their calendars with great content. Third, growing our FireSuite sales with a focus on high impact triple net transactions that go straight on to our balance sheet. And finally, unlocking strategic value, through high value opportunities, like naming rights and sale lease backs.”

Financial and Strategic Highlights:

Total assets rose to $242.0 million , up 36% or $63.3 million , from year-end 2024.

rose to , up or , from year-end 2024. Property and equipment jumped 45% to $199.2 million , reflecting active construction across multiple states.

jumped to , reflecting active construction across multiple states. Luxe FireSuite and Aikman Club sales totaled $61.3 million YTD, a 34% increase YoY, with explosive demand for VENU’s new triple-net lease structure.



The Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs hosted 35,000+ fans across its first 10 shows this season, generating $4.7 million in gross receipts with an average ticket price of $135. Net revenue from amphitheater operations and naming rights totaled $597,712 for the quarter.

Development Pipeline and Capital Strategy:

“Our municipal pipeline now includes 38 communities engaged in conversations about bringing VENU to their area. To accelerate these agreements, we have a strong partnership with industry leader, Ryan, LLC. This three-year partnership is tasked with delivering two new municipalities every quarter and, on average, we can expect to add between $150 to $300 million to our balance sheet, with each delivered development agreement.”

Broke ground on the 20,000-seat Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, TX , scheduled to open in 2026.

, scheduled to open in 2026. On track to open three outdoor amphitheaters and one indoor venue by 2026 , with four more in planning for 2027 .

, with . Luxe FireSuite receivables topped $75 million in 2024 and are on track to reach $200 million in 2025, excluding triple-net (NNN) lease activity.



Additionally, VENU’s triple-net lease partnership with Sands Investment Group, announced in May, has exceeded expectations, with demand far surpassing initial forecasts. Based on early momentum, the program is projected to generate over $100 million in additional annual capital, creating a powerful new revenue stream alongside traditional FireSuite sales.

“From the day we began our journey, we have been clear on how we intend to fund all of our expansion; partially through public private partnerships, partially through the sale of our FireSuites, and then toward the end of every project, the sale leaseback of the ground underneath the development. The current opportunity is intended to complete the financing of our entire project and will likely result in a development profit,” said Roth. “We have been presented with a significant opportunity to activate sale leaseback sale opportunities. Once completed and accepted, the current one is expected to generate $188 million and a development profit of roughly $35 million in the fourth quarter of this year, with another $35 million expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.”

Institutional Confidence Is Rising: Vanguard Makes Its Move

With a current market capitalization exceeding $600 million, VENU is officially no longer a micro-cap, marking a transformative milestone that opens the door to increased institutional ownership, broader analyst coverage, and potential inclusion in small-cap indices like the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600.

One of the clearest signs of VENU’s growing credibility on Wall Street is that Vanguard Group, one of the world’s largest asset managers, disclosed a new position in VENU. According to its Q2 2025 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Vanguard now holds 861,911 shares, representing approximately 2.3% of VENU’s outstanding stock, with a market value of about $13 million.

Vanguard becomes one of the first two major institutions to establish a position in VENU, paving the way for what is likely to be many more, as this development significantly broadens the potential investor base to include many mutual funds, pension funds, and insurance company portfolios.

“If Q2 proved anything, it’s that the foundation is set and we are roaring ahead. The fans are getting what they always deserved, our model is working, municipalities are hungry, momentum is real and the market is ours to take. In closing, everything that we’ve been working on is pointing to a development profit in the fourth quarter of this year and operationally profit in the third quarter/fourth quarter of 2026,” Roth added.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Scale:

Expanded alliance with Aramark Sports + Entertainment , now providing food, retail, and facilities operations across flagship venues.

, now providing food, retail, and facilities operations across flagship venues. Announced a Billboard partnership , including the newly created VENU Disruptor Award , a nod to innovators reshaping the music industry.

, including the newly created , a nod to innovators reshaping the music industry. Triple-net real estate leasing program with Sands Investment Group has exceeded expectations, with projections suggesting over $100 million in annual capital.



Roth concluded, “The future that we’ve been building toward is right in front of us and it’s coming fast. We are on pace to add more than $5 billion in completed project value in the next 36 to 48 months and, if Q2 is any sign, we’ve laid the foundation for things to come.”

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

