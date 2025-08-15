HeartSciences Announces Conference Participation and Investor Webinar

Southlake, TX, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered medical technology company transforming ECGs/EKGs to enable earlier detection of heart disease, today announced its participation in multiple virtual events during the month of August. These events are intended to further introduce HeartSciences' technology and update investors and interested stakeholders.

The Company will be hosting an Investor Webinar on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The virtual event will provide an overview of the Company’s mission, market opportunity, and recent progress. All interested parties are invited to attend and can register by visiting the following link: HeartSciences Investor Webinar Thursday August 20, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET.

In addition, HeartSciences will presenting virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference 85 on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 3:10 PM Eastern Time. This live, interactive online event allows individual and institutional investors to interact with company executives in real time. HeartSciences will provide a business update and will also be available to respond to investor questions following the presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend and can register by visiting the following link:HSCS Emerging Growth Conference 85 Thursday August 20, 2025, at 3:10 pm ET.

If attendees are unable to attend the conference live, an archived webcast will be available afterward on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

For more information on HeartSciences or to explore participation in the Company’s ongoing Reg A+ offering, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve ECG’s clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under U.S. securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

