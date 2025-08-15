MarketsandMarkets Study Reveals the True Winner in AI SDR vs Traditional SDR Battle

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay unveiled its comprehensive AI SDR vs Traditional SDR Analytics Dashboard, a powerful new feature that enables sales leaders to compare performance metrics between AI-powered and human sales development representatives in real-time.

This innovative capability provides unprecedented visibility to the effectiveness of different sales development approaches, helping organizations make data-driven decisions about resource allocation and team optimization.

Key Features of the AI vs Traditional SDR Dashboard:

Real-Time Performance Comparison : Live metrics showing response times, conversion rates, and cost-per-lead across AI and human teams

: Live metrics showing response times, conversion rates, and cost-per-lead across AI and human teams ROI Calculation Engine : Automated analysis of total cost ownership including hiring, training, and operational expenses

: Automated analysis of total cost ownership including hiring, training, and operational expenses Volume Capacity Analytics : Visual representation of prospect handling capacity and scalability limitations

: Visual representation of prospect handling capacity and scalability limitations Quality Metrics Tracking : Detailed comparison of lead scoring accuracy, meeting show rates, and deal closure effectiveness

: Detailed comparison of lead scoring accuracy, meeting show rates, and deal closure effectiveness Hybrid Model Optimization: AI-powered recommendations for optimal AI-human team composition

"Sales leaders need concrete data to make strategic decisions about their team composition," said Product Lead at MarketsandMarkets™. "Our new AI versus traditional SDR analytics remove guesswork by providing clear, measurable comparisons that demonstrate exactly where each approach excels."

Initial data from the platform reveals that AI SDRs consistently outperform traditional teams in speed metrics, achieving sub-minute response times compared to industry averages of 42 hours. However, the dashboard also highlights human advantages in relationship building and complex deal management.

The feature enables sales organizations to optimize their approach by identifying the most effective hybrid models combining AI efficiency with human expertise for maximum revenue impact.

MarketsandMarkets™SalesPlay

SalesPlay revolutionizes B2B sales through AI-powered intelligence and automation. The platform's comprehensive suite of AI agents delivers measurable results including 3x productivity gains and superior competitive positioning. Discover more at SalesPlay.

Book a Demo Now to explore how performance analytics can optimize your sales development strategy.