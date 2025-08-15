Cook County Health Celebrates 50th Anniversary of First Community Health Center

Chicago, IL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cook County Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dr. Jorge Prieto Health Center, the health system’s first community-based health center and a turning point in the delivery of care for Cook County residents.

“Nearly 200 years ago, Cook County Hospital opened its doors, promising to provide health care to anyone who needed it, regardless of ability to pay, insurance or immigration status,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “And 50 years ago, we as a County realized that that mission was so important we needed to expand it into the communities we were caring for. By doing so, we made care increasingly accessible, meeting people where they lived, and helping remove one of the barriers that keeps people from getting the care they need.”

Opened in August 1975 as the South Lawndale Health Center, it marked a bold new approach to public health—shifting care away from centralized hospitals and into the neighborhoods where people live, work, and raise families.

“Dr. Prieto understood that health is a human right, not a privilege, and that access to care should never be a barrier to a healthy life,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, Cook County Health CEO. “Today, as we stand here celebrating this milestone anniversary, we are not just looking back at a half-century of service. We are also reaffirming our commitment to the very principles that this clinic was founded on.”



The original clinic, located at 2611 South Lawndale Avenue, was the result of a shared vision between Dr. Prieto and a dedicated community board determined to bring quality health services directly into the neighborhoods that needed them most.



In 1991, the center moved to its current location at 2424 South Pulaski Avenue and was renamed the Dr. Jorge Prieto Health Center in honor of its founder.

“Every resident deserves to have the high-quality care that they need when they need it and where they need it - be it primary care, x-rays, lab work, diabetes management, or connections to services that help families and individuals lead better and healthier lives,” said Claudia Burchinal, director of primary care ambulatory services at Cook County Health.

By embedding care within the community, the Prieto Health Center became a pioneering model for meeting patients where they are physically, linguistically, and socially. This approach fostered long-term relationships between providers and families, increased trust in the health system, and made it easier for patients to access preventive care and chronic disease management.

The impact is positive for both patients and population health: reducing avoidable hospitalizations, improving disease outcomes, and advancing health equity.

Cook County Health has built upon that model over the past decades and now operates more than a dozen health centers across Cook County, providing integrated care in the heart of the communities they serve. In 2024, the clinics saw more than 569,000 visits.

The Dr. Jorge Prieto Health Center continues to offer comprehensive services including primary care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, dental care, and more to patients regardless of their ability to pay or immigration status.

On August 14, members of the Prieto family joined Cook County Health leaders, community members, and staff for a commemorative celebration, reflecting on the vision that started it all and the enduring impact of Dr. Prieto’s work.

"Fifty years later, our father's legacy and vision live on through the quality of care patients receive at Cook County's neighborhood clinics, as well as around the country from doctors trained in family practice medicine,” said Carmen Prieto.



Cook County Health remains committed to building on this legacy—delivering person-centered, community-rooted care that empowers families and strengthens neighborhoods across the region.