One More Child’s Back-to-School Event Provides 800 Chick-fil-A Meals to Houston Community

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child recently hosted a back-to-school event, providing hope and help to Houston families as they prepare to return to the classroom. As part of the event, 800 meals were served to children and families—thanks to the generosity of Chick-fil-A and Bubba and Cindy Cathy. Their gift fed every guest and reached additional children and families in need throughout the community.

Each child also received a brand-new backpack loaded with essential school supplies and other items to prepare them for the year ahead. The two-day event was held at One More Child’s Houston Family Resource Center and the Missionary Village housing complex in Houston.

"By providing these items, we're investing in children throughout our community while supporting families who might otherwise struggle to afford back-to-school expenses,” said Stephen Robert, president and CEO at One More Child. "We’re incredibly grateful to the Cathy family and Chick-fil-A, along with our other amazing partners who helped us serve so many families in need.”

In Houston, 31 percent of children live in low-income households, and 36 percent of children live in a single-parent home.

“Things have been difficult lately, especially with my husband losing his job,” said a mom who brought her two children to the event. “But we’re thankful and grateful.”

One More Child works directly with at-risk families throughout the Houston area, providing comprehensive support services that extend well beyond material assistance. The organization offers parenting workshops, mentorship, career guidance and life skills training designed to help families build long-term stability and self-sufficiency. Additionally, One More Child addresses immediate needs by providing nutritious food and clothing to low-income families.

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit www.onemorechild.org.

