For the 4th Time, HotelPlanner Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that HotelPlanner ranks 1245 in the list of the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — the independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“HotelPlanner achieved this award by generating over $1 billion in gross revenues in 2024 and we are on track to generate over $1.8 billion this year. Our continued growth is down to our investment in technology. Our business offers a world-class hotel reservations platform which facilitates individual, group and corporate hotel bookings. It’s backed by the world’s only gig economy- powered inbound sales call center. The call centre offers a more personalized service when booking a hotel reservation,” says Tim Hentschel, Co CEO and Co Founder, Hotelplanner.

In November 2024, we also launched the world’s first end to end AI powered reservations agent. Educated by over 8 million recorded customer calls, the AI speaks multiple languages and works alongside our 7,000 strong call centre to service our customers. (https://hotelplanner.ai/) “Our rapid growth is a testament to the talents of our incredible HotelPlanner team members,” says John Prince, Co-CAEO and Co-Founder, HotelPlanner.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth. Together, the companies on this year’s list generated a whopping $300 billion in revenue in 2024.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to their percentage revenue growth over three years, from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, based in the U.S., and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2024. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. The minimum revenue requirement is $100,000 for 2021 and $2 million for 2024. All honorees must pass Inc.’s editorial review.

About Inc.

Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. We inspire, inform, and document the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters that represent the most dynamic force in the American economy. Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age’s “The A-List” in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 25,000,000 today.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration.