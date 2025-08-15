ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 August 2025



ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 15 August 2025, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.487 3,602

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.487



3,602



£1,754.17

e)

Date of the transaction

15 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Rinse Kuriakose

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.487 1,396

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.487



1,396



£679.85

e)

Date of the transaction

15 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse of Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.487 950

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.487



950



£462.65

e)

Date of the transaction

15 August 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London

