Mark Cuban Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership with Turbo AI to Advance Educational Technology Access

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation today announced a strategic partnership with Turbo AI to enhance the 2025 AI Bootcamp experience for underserved high school students and participating educators. Through this collaboration, Turbo AI will provide premium subscriptions to 700 students enrolled in the Foundation's AI Bootcamps and hundreds of educators participating in the Teacher Fellowship and Teacher Bootcamp programs.

The partnership directly supports the Mark Cuban Foundation's mission to democratize access to technology education for students who traditionally lack such opportunities. Since 2019, the Foundation has hosted free artificial intelligence bootcamps across the United States, reaching students through intensive 20-hour programs that teach both practical skills and ethical considerations of technology.

For many participants, this represents their first comprehensive experience with advanced learning technology designed specifically for educational purposes. Students attending the intensive bootcamp sessions can effortlessly capture and process complex concepts related to machine learning, ethics, and application development. Meanwhile, educators gain practical experience integrating technology tools into their teaching methods.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Turbo AI, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

"Demystifying AI starts with tools people can use today. Turbo AI works alongside you—comment, edit, and iterate directly in your document—and, through our partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation, we’re grateful to be putting it in more hands," said co-founder and CEO of Turbo AI, Rudransh Arora.

The 2025 AI Bootcamp program will reach students across 29 cities, prioritizing underserved and underrepresented populations, including girls, students of color, first-generation college students, and those from low-to-moderate income backgrounds. The partnership with Turbo AI ensures these participants have access to the same advanced learning tools used by students at top universities and institutions.

Teachers participating in the Foundation's professional development programs will also benefit from direct experience with practical technology applications. The Teacher Fellowship and Teacher Bootcamp programs prepare educators to effectively incorporate these tools into their classrooms, extending the impact beyond individual students to entire school communities.

High school students in grades 9 - 12 can apply for the free bootcamp until September 30, 2025, at markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .