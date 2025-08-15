SURVEY: Parents Overwhelmingly Want College Sports to Teach Life Skills and Improve College Outcomes

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the House v. NCAA settlement and growing concerns over the future of collegiate Olympic sports, a new nationwide survey of more than 800 parents of high school-aged student-athletes, 92% of whom are considering college sports, reveals a powerful and intuitive message: for most families, college sports is not about money. Instead, college sports is about the critical development of life skills and a chance for a better education.

According to the recent survey, conducted by IMG Academy, when asking to choose the top two reasons sports is important:

Only 3% of parents ranked “Money, NIL, or Other Direct Financial Benefits” as a top reason for supporting their child’s sports efforts;

as a top reason for supporting their child’s sports efforts; 89% cited “Life Skills Development” (resilience, teamwork, communication, etc.) as a top reason, and;

(resilience, teamwork, communication, etc.) as a top reason, and; 75% selected “Unique Pathways and Better College Outcomes” as a top reason





The message is clear: for parents, sports is critical education. While the recent national conversation is about new money in college sports, the reality is that college sports – and sports in general – helps develop critical life skills like hard work, resilience, identity and teamwork.

As many colleges consider their NCAA sports model, the survey also tested a critical question: is there demand for more tuition-paying roster spots in college? With nearly eight million high school student-athletes, representing approximately 57% of every student matriculating to college, would more students play in college if given the opportunity?

The social and economic case for adding more student-athletes was outlined in a recent white paper developed by IMG Academy CEO Brent Richard, as well as co-founder of Weatherford Capital and Collegiate Athletic Solutions and former Florida State quarterback, Drew Weatherford. The concept has also been published recently by USA Today and Sports Business Journal.

According to the survey:

52% of parents that are considering college sports do not require a scholarship. The implication is that millions of tuition-paying families are ready to attend universities with roster spots available;

The implication is that millions of tuition-paying families are ready to attend universities with roster spots available; 57% of parents said they’d be interested in Junior Varsity squads at their top choice universities, even if a roster spot is unavailable for the NCAA Varsity team, consistent with the parameters outlined in the white paper. The implication is that millions of tuition-paying families would like to play serious sports in college, even if that is not a varsity squad, and;

in Junior Varsity squads at their top choice universities, even if a roster spot is unavailable for the NCAA Varsity team, consistent with the parameters outlined in the white paper. The implication is that millions of tuition-paying families would like to play serious sports in college, even if that is not a varsity squad, and; Only 18% of families were uninterested in the JV concept (the remaining were “unsure”)





As the evolution of college sports continues, this survey sends a clear message: there is significant, tuition-backed demand for more varsity roster spots as well as demand for JV teams in college.

While college sports rules are being rewritten, the largest impacted constituency is the group of approximately 75 million youth student-athletes and their parents. Their voice deserves consideration as schools evolve their models in college athletics.

IMG Academy aims to give voice to these families by advocating for the preservation and potential increase in college roster spots by the creation of #AddMoreAthletes Week beginning Aug. 18. For more information on #AddMoreAthletes Week and how you can support, click here.

Quotes:

Brent Richard – CEO, IMG Academy:

“I have the privilege of hearing from countless families of student-athletes, and the overwhelming consensus is that sports provide a platform for irreplaceable holistic education outcomes. Sports develop critical life skills and provide unique pathways to a better education. We have a choice to make in society: will we add or subtract college roster sports in this moment of generational NCAA change? There are many constituencies to consider in answering that question. Let’s ensure that the largest constituency – the future college student-athletes and their parents – is a big part of the equation. Their voice is clear, and they are pounding the table for more roster spots.”



“The business case for expanding collegiate athletic opportunities has never been stronger – and the human case is undeniable. This survey shows millions of families are calling for more roster spots and new pathways to compete in college. Parents have spoken, and the message is clear: sports should build life skills, character, and opportunity – not just chase a paycheck. Add More Athletes Week is about turning that demand into action, because expanding college sports strengthens the game and shapes future leaders – which is sport’s greatest contribution to the world.”

“The life lessons learned through athletics have been a central part of my family for three generations. My father, my brother, my wife and my three daughters have all been college athletes, and so was I. The life lessons, collaborations and shared experiences in athletics bring people together like nothing else. College athletics in the United States is one of our nation’s most significant contributions to the larger world. The more opportunities we can provide, the better our nation and society at large will be.”

“This survey confirms what so many in the collegiate coaching community already believe – playing sports serves as a foundational classroom for developing life skills and shaping leaders, teammates, and resilient problem-solvers. The student-athlete experience is more than just winning games – it’s about building a network of lifelong friendships and relationships that can open doors for decades to come. Adding more roster spots means adding more life-changing opportunities for young people to learn, grow, compete, and chase their dreams at the next level.”

“The #AddMoreAthletes campaign is so important not only for Olympic sports like wrestling, but more importantly for the athletes whose lives are transformed by the opportunities they provide. It’s essential that every young person with the desire, discipline, and drive to become an athlete has that chance, and making sure there are enough collegiate programs and rosters to support those athletes is a vital step. Sports aren’t just about revenue; they are about building people of character who have the opportunity to represent themselves, their schools, and in some cases, their countries with pride, passion, and excellence.”

“At the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program, we believe that more opportunity and access across all levels of sports is critical. Sports represent foundational education and advancement opportunities in our society, and we should be seeking to open up more opportunity in college and beyond. 57% of high school students play sports, and due to the structural dynamics of college sports, there are only NCAA roster spots available for 7% of those athletes. That scarcity of opportunities to advance is contributing to the fever pitch of activity in youth sports and contributing to the downstream cost and time barriers plaguing so many youth sports families.”

“The University of South Florida’s recent addition of women’s lacrosse and women’s beach volleyball reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for more students to not only pursue their athletic passions, but more importantly, to further develop essential life skills that will help them thrive long after they graduate. Across our 21 men’s and women’s varsity teams, the performance of nearly 500 student-athletes in competition and in academic pursuits inspires an even greater commitment to excellence throughout the university community.”



“It is quite encouraging to see that the vast majority of parents surveyed understand intuitively that participation in college athletics is an integral, and I would argue, irreplaceable, part of the educational experience. Our college and universities are in a position to create even more opportunities for the country’s male and female athletes to pursue excellence in the classroom as well as in the arena of competition. And we as a society benefit mightily from the life lessons these athletes take with them on their life’s journey.”

“The mission of college athletics is education through sport. Our north star (at the American Conference) is to create the maximum number of opportunities for young people to go to college, compete in athletics and earn a degree all while learning invaluable life skills that will prepare them to win their future. The industry has an opportunity to add sports and roster sports to allow even more young people this life-shaping experience. We should be thoughtful about building a future for only two percent of student-athletes. There’s another 98 percent that demand our leadership and a meaningful experience. That is our responsibility.”

“Our community is living proof that sport gives us gifts far greater than money or fame. Being a ‘Leader Built By Sport’ means carrying forward the resilience, teamwork, and mindset shaped on the field into every arena of life. These are the kinds of leaders the world needs more of – leaders who inspire, uplift, and make a lasting impact well beyond sport.”

“At Perfect Game, we are very fortunate and privileged to watch our athletes grow up in front of our eyes, from elementary school through their high school graduation. And throughout that process, we see firsthand the crucial life skills that baseball and softball can help instill in young men and women. Teamwork, achieving goals, and caring for others are just a few examples of what sports can help develop. Part of Perfect Game’s mission is to help prepare our athletes for the college experience, both mentally and physically, and we are committed to seeing more of them have that opportunity. That’s why we support the growth and expansion of the NCAA, as it creates more avenues for our athletes to continue their education and athletic careers. We believe in not just building better athletes, but better people as well.”

“Education has always been a cornerstone of my life – both of my parents were college professors, as am I, outside of Overtime. I believe education and sport are two sides of the same coin, each providing opportunities for growth, discipline, resilience, and teamwork. That’s why our basketball league, Overtime Elite, is about more than just the game. We do our best to prepare athletes for life and learning, recognizing that education and life skills are just as important as performance on the court.”

“I’m a firm believer in the transformative power of sport, not just as a game, but as a platform for life. Tennis has profoundly shaped who I am, influencing my growth as both a leader and an entrepreneur. This is what led me to establish the Sloane Stephens Foundation, with the mission of creating access to sports for youth, opening doors to education, and fostering critical life skills. It is essential that student-athletes are given every opportunity to chase their dreams, use sport as a gateway to higher education, and fully experience the invaluable personal development that comes from athletic participation.”

“Even in sports that receive the largest revenue share dollars, families still prioritize more than just financial benefits. Parents consistently ask about academic programs, the quality of academic support, access to mental health care, nutrition resources, and overall student wellbeing. So, while some athletes may be receiving money, for most families, earning a degree and having a strong academic foundation remains just as important – if not more.”

"I can speak firsthand to the value of education and the profound impact that being a collegiate athlete had on my life. Creating ample opportunities and roster spots for those interested in college sports is essential. Participation in sports can shape people in meaningful ways, both on and off the field, and we should ensure access to those experiences is protected."





About IMG Academy:

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps , via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla. Online coaching via the IMG Academy+ brand , with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.





To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com.