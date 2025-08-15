DraftKings Secures Direct Mobile Sports Betting License to Operate in Missouri

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced today that the Missouri Gaming Commission has granted the company a direct mobile sports betting license. This direct mobile sports betting license will enable DraftKings to operate independently across the state of Missouri, without the need for affiliation with a land-based casino or professional sports team. DraftKings’ online sportsbook would go live on the universal launch date currently expected for December 1, 2025, contingent on final regulatory approvals.

“We’re pleased to secure one of two direct mobile licenses in Missouri — paving the way for us to bring DraftKings’ industry-leading online sportsbook to fans across the state,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “Missouri is home to several professional teams and deeply passionate fanbases, and we look forward to enhancing their sports experience with a dynamic and responsible mobile platform.”

Once live, Missouri will become the 29th U.S. state where DraftKings operates regulated sports betting. The company also offers regulated online sports betting in Washington D.C. and Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings is dedicated to providing a fun gaming environment that all customers can enjoy responsibly in states where sports betting is legal. The company offers a suite of responsible gaming tools and resources. These include My Stat Sheet, which allows customers to monitor personalized gaming activity, and My Budget Builder, a tool that helps players set custom limits and reminders through a guided, easy-to-use experience.

With a proven track record in regulated markets, DraftKings continues to expand access to innovative and responsible sports betting experiences across North America.

As part of its commitment to the states in which the company operates, DraftKings is dedicated to supporting communities in times of need through its S.E.R.V.E.S. program. The program provides inclusive and responsible opportunities for people to build, create, imagine and innovate. Earlier this year, DraftKings made a charitable donation to the St. Louis Tornado Response Fund, part of the St. Louis Community Foundation, to aid recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that struck the Greater St. Louis area in May.

More information about DraftKings is available at www.draftkings.com and fans can download the DraftKings mobile apps via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C. and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



