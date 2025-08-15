TDECU Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

Houston, TX, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston’s largest credit union, is proud to announce the appointment of five distinguished advisory board members. Their expertise and insight will strengthen the organization’s commitment to its purpose of Members helping Members and communities prosper.

Their diverse perspectives will not only help position TDECU for continued growth and long-term success but also enhance the credit union’s ability to stay competitive in an evolving financial landscape while remaining rooted in serving the Greater Houston community.

“As we grow, it is important to expand our capabilities. The contributions of our new advisory board members will be key in guiding the organization as we advance,” said TDECU Chairman of the Board Roland Hendricks. “I am confident in the transformative impact our collaboration will have on TDECU’s success.”

Rushi Patel is the co-founder of a longstanding and successful real estate development firm, Omkar Enterprises, LLC, bringing over two decades of entrepreneurial leadership to the table. He played a pivotal role in envisioning, planning, and executing several noteworthy projects, contributing to the growth and revitalization of surrounding communities.

Patel holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a master’s in taxation from the University of South Carolina. He also holds a CPA license.

Patel complements his corporate work with a deep commitment to community involvement. His board appointments include the HCA Houston/Pearland Healthcare Board, the Pearland Municipal Management District No. 2 Board, and Moody National Bank Board (as an advisory member). He also held a leadership role as Chairman of the Pearland Economic Development Corporation Board. He is a current member of the Pearland City Council. In addition, he maintains active membership in several distinguished professional organizations, including the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association, and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

Rodrigo (Rod) Tejeda joins the TDECU Board after the credit union’s recent merger with Space City Credit Union. Tejeda is a dynamic executive and entrepreneur based in Houston, Texas, with over 15 years of experience leading companies across the energy, manufacturing, and environmental sectors. A seasoned CEO, he specializes in operational turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and value-driven growth strategies. He has successfully acquired, scaled, and divested companies, including Atlantic Product Services and L-K Industries.

Tejeda’s expertise extends to advising private equity firms at Riveron Consulting, conducting financial analysis at Transocean and ExxonMobil, and launching his career at KPMG in Assurance and Advisory, where he provided audit and consulting services to Fortune 500 clients in the Energy and Industrials sectors.

Tejeda holds an MBA from Cornell University, and both undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Houston. Beyond his corporate roles, Rod has a strong commitment to community service, having served on the boards of Space City Credit Union and the East End Management District. He will join the Lone Star College Foundation Board of Directors in September.

Stephen J. Quezada is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Quezada also joins TDECU’s Board following its merger with Space City Credit Union. He serves as a shareholder at Ogletree Deakins, one of the nation's largest labor and employment law firms. In this role, Quezada focuses primarily on representing public and private employers before federal and state courts and administrative agencies that enforce a variety of labor and employment laws. He has tried and arbitrated matters to jury verdict and award involving claims of unpaid overtime, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Quezada also represents clients in traditional labor matters, including labor grievances and arbitrations, and union organizing campaigns.

Quezada earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and holds a B.B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Houston and has been recognized for Labor & Employment Litigation in Best Lawyers in America since 2024.

Beyond his legal practice, Quezada is actively involved in the community. He served on the Space City Credit Union Audit Committee and is the Chair of the East End District Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Bar Association, the Hispanic National Bar Association, and the Houston Bar Association's Labor & Employment Law Section. Quezada is also a member of the Lone Star College Foundation Board of Directors, where he serves on the Governance Committee.

Scott Campbell is a marketing, brand management, and communications leader with over 25 years of experience. As Chief Client Experience Officer, Campbell leads American National Insurance’s client experience team, which includes UX and UI, client insights, client service center operations and the company’s strategic innovation efforts. He also oversees the company’s corporate communications, PR, and brand programs.

Campbell completed his Master of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Campbell has been an active member of several insurance industry committees throughout his career, including the LIMRA Strategic Marketing Issues Committee, the Global Retail Marketing Association, and C-Suite Executive Leadership Forum. He was named by LIMRA as one of the industry’s Rising Stars of Innovation.

Sandra Pineau-Boddison is a leader with extensive experience in multiple executive roles, most recently as Senior Vice President of Customers at United Airlines, where she was responsible for the overall passenger journey, building strong loyalty while differentiating the experience. She oversaw the customer experience, onboard service, lounge and customer contact center divisions with about 8,000 employees.

She currently holds dual leadership roles as Partner and Managing Director of The Hayward Partnership and as CEO and Founder of SPB Consulting, LLC. Pineau-Boddison brings 35 years of proven expertise in understanding all aspects of the customer journey with a focus on digital solutions, product marketing, operations and developing strategy and vision. She is currently chairman of the board for Intervine Inc., a global wine, food, and beverage management company serving the transportation industry. She is also president of the International Flight Services Association Foundation, a non-profit organization raising industry scholarships, and a board member with Women in Aviation International.

Pineau-Boddison holds a Master of Business Administration from Long Beach State University, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from Texas State University and an Honorary Doctorate of Food Services from NAFEM (North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers). She was also named to the Illinois Diversity Council’s list of Most Powerful and Influential Women and is a member of the Women Corporate Directors (WCD).

TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson welcomes the new additions with excitement as well. “This is a pivotal time for our credit union, and bringing new voices to the table is essential to our progress,” said Johnson. “Our new advisory board members’ energy and diverse expertise will be invaluable as we continue to help our members and community prosper. Together, we will continue to build a stronger credit union for the future.”

