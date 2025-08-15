LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, August 15, 2025 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) previously announced on June 10, 2025. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 17,738,500 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.16 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,838,160.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a “Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.32 per Warrant Share until the date which is four (4) years from the closing date of the Private Placement (the “Closing Date”).

Leading Edge Materials intends to use net proceeds for the Company’s projects, located in Sweden and Romania and for general working capital and corporate purposes. A finder’s fee of 6% was paid to arm’s length third party on a portion of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a hold period expiring on December 15, 2025, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 10,666,000 Units under the Private Placement which constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Mr. Eric Krafft, a director of the Company, has subscribed for and acquired 10,666,000 Common Shares under the Private Placement. Prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Krafft beneficially owned and controlled 85,056,577 Common Shares and 22,852,173 warrants of the Company. Mr. Krafft is a Control Person (as defined by the policies of the Exchange), beneficially holding 95,722,577 common shares and 33,518,173 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 38.30% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and 48.28% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of warrants held by Mr. Krafft only. The Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2020 for Mr. Krafft to become a Control Person of the Company.

Eric Krafft has acquired the Units for investment purposes and has a long-term view of his investment. In the future, Mr. Krafft may take such actions in respect of his investment in the Company as he may deem appropriate, depending on the market conditions and circumstances at that time. The foregoing disclosure regarding Mr. Krafft’s holdings is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (NI 62-103). A copy of Mr. Krafft’s early warning report will appear on the Company’s profile on SEDAR Plus. The information herein with respect to the number of Mr. Krafft’s securities and his intention relating thereto are not within the knowledge of the Company and are provided by Mr. Krafft.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

This information is information that Leading Edge Materials Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at August 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol “LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol “LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol “LEMSE”. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) is the Company’s Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including statements with respect to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, the Company’s ability to close the Private Placement, the Company’s ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

