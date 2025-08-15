LYNO AI Early Bird Presale Surpasses 269,000 Tokens Sold at $0.05 Each





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LYNO AI presale has reached a key milestone, with more than 269,000 tokens sold during its Early Bird stage. Priced at $0.05 per token, this phase provides participants access before the price rises to $0.055 in the next stage. A total of 16 million tokens are available in this round, marking significant early engagement as the project progresses toward its upcoming phases.

What Makes LYNO AI a Game-Changer?

In contrast with other platforms, such as Uniswap or PancakeSwap, LYNO AI uses state of the art AI to drive cross-chain arbitrage and bridge Ethereum with more than 15 blockchains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This new protocol will give the average investor access to the high-frequency trading that was previously only available to institutional players. The added security audit of a Cyberscope increase trust in a stable and solid platform that shines among verified DeFi projects.

Key Features Driving Hype:

AI-Driven Arbitrage: An automation of quick and efficient trading between two or more blockchains.

Cross-Chain Power: Allows to mix with 15+ EVM-compatible chains without fuss

Bank-Robber Security: Fully secure with an audit by Cyberscope to the satisfaction of investors.

Friendly Access: You can make payments in ETH, USDT and USDC through MetaMask and Trust Wallet.

Exclusive Perks Fueling FOMO

Those who invest at least 100 dollars in the presale will also have the chance of accessing LYNO AI Giveaway where the prize pool will contain 100,000 tokens. A 10,000-token grand prize will go to one lucky winner, and 10 other winners will have their rewards. This and the looming price increase are motivating the investors to take quick actions.

Why Investors Are All In

The veterans of XRP and Chainlink consider LYNO AI to be one of the DeFi breakout stars, especially to the early adopters. Its cross-chain capabilities and AI-driven tools make it poised to grow enormously and be more innovative than its competitors such as Polygon. Its potential is at unprecedented levels in the market as seen by the sale of more than a quarter-million tokens.

Seize the Moment

With the presale price of 0.05 being increased in near future, it is a good opportunity to invest at an early stage in a project with a potential explosive gain. LYNO AI has incomparable value in comparison to more expensive DeFi launches, such as Aave. Don’t wait—secure your tokens now to maximize returns.

The Future of DeFi Awaits

LYNO AI is not only a DeFi project but a secure cross-chain trading giant with AI features. It is a must have to sophisticated investors with a healthy Cyberscope audit, a sizzling presale, and irresistible rewards. Don t miss out on the DeFi revolution grab your tokens today before prices skyrocket!

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

