NorthStrive® Companies Inc. Advises and Leads the Successful Closing of Two Strategic California Manufacturing Acquisitions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Companies Inc. is proud to announce its role as advisor and manager on two recent California based manufacturing acquisitions acquired by PMGC Holdings, Inc.

Transaction Highlights

Acquisition of AGA Precision Systems LLC

Date Closed : July 18, 2025

: July 18, 2025 Target: A California-based CNC machining enterprise specializing in high-tolerance milling, turning, mold manufacturing, and complex-metal machining (including titanium and Inconel), serving aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors.

Acquisition of Pacific Sun Packaging Inc.

Date Closed : July 10, 2025

: July 10, 2025 Target: A Southern California-based custom IT-packaging provider serving CPUs, DIMMs, SSDs, HDDs, and fiber-optic components with over 300 commercial clients.

Role of NorthStrive Companies Inc.



The NorthStrive team played a pivotal role, delivering end-to-end advisory and ongoing management services, including:

Target Identification & Strategy: Sourced each acquisition target and developed tailored strategies for both pre- and post-acquisition success.

Sourced each acquisition target and developed tailored strategies for both pre- and post-acquisition success. Valuation & Structure: Assisted on valuation model analysis and deal structures to balance risk and maximize returns.

Assisted on valuation model analysis and deal structures to balance risk and maximize returns. Deal Execution: Led due diligence, negotiations, and closing to ensure smooth, efficient integration.

Led due diligence, negotiations, and closing to ensure smooth, efficient integration. Transition Management: Providing on going operational handover, governance implementation, and leadership alignment through NorthStrive’s proprietary G.A.G.E.™ framework for sustained post-close performance.

About NorthStrive® Companies Inc.

NorthStrive® Companies is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. We partner with diverse companies and asset classes, deploying our management expertise and capital to drive growth, enhance value, and create sustainable, long-term success.

Contact: Support@Northstrive.com