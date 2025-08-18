Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from August 11 to August 15, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from August 11 to August 15, 2025

Saint-Cloud, August 18, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from August 11 to August 15, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/11/2025 FR0012435121 15,000 24.9873 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/11/2025 FR0012435121 11,000 24.8855 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/12/2025 FR0012435121 8,800 25.0180 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/12/2025 FR0012435121 100 24.9252 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/13/2025 FR0012435121 10,500 25.4041 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/14/2025 FR0012435121 13,000 25.6156 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/15/2025 FR0012435121 16,500 25.6248 XPAR Total 74,900 25.2838



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment