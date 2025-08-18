Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from August 11 to August 15, 2025

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from August 11 to August 15, 2025
Saint-Cloud, August 18, 2025
In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from August 11 to August 15, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025:
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/11/2025
|FR0012435121
|15,000
|24.9873
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/11/2025
|FR0012435121
|11,000
|24.8855
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/12/2025
|FR0012435121
|8,800
|25.0180
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/12/2025
|FR0012435121
|100
|24.9252
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/13/2025
|FR0012435121
|10,500
|25.4041
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/14/2025
|FR0012435121
|13,000
|25.6156
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|08/15/2025
|FR0012435121
|16,500
|25.6248
|XPAR
|Total
|74,900
|25.2838
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
