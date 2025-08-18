SalMar – New share capital registered

Frøya, 18. August 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 22 April 2025 by SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or the "Company") regarding the triangular merger between Wilsgård AS ("Wilsgård") and SalMar Farming AS ("SalMar Farming”), with SalMar Farming as the acquiring company, Wilsgård as the transferring company, and SalMar as the issuer of the consideration shares in the merger.

The merger has now been completed and registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises ("NRBE"). As a result, SalMar has issued 1,631,943 new ordinary shares as merger consideration to the eligible shareholders of Wilsgård.

The resolution to increase the Company’s share capital was made by the board of directors on 22 April 2025 pursuant to the authorisation granted to the board of directors by the ordinary general meeting held on 6 June 2024. Following the registration, the Company’s new share capital is NOK 33,846,878.75 divided into 135,387,515 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0,25

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

