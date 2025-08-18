Changes in Siili Solutions Plc’s management team

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 August 2025 at 9:45 EEST

Aleksi Kankainen, who has served as CFO of Siili Group and a member of the management team, will leave the company. He will continue in his role until the end of August 2025.

Tuomas Toropainen (b. 1980) has been appointed as CFO of Siili Group and a member of the management team. He will assume his duties as CFO on 1 September 2025 and will report to CEO Tomi Pienimäki.

Toropainen has previously served as CFO in several international technology companies, most recently at Nordcloud. He has extensive experience in strategic financial management, financing, investor relations, and business development, particularly in digital and technology-intensive environments.

“Aleksi has played a significant role in Siili’s growth and international expansion. His financial expertise and analytical skills have supported the company’s strategic progress and transformation journey. I would like to warmly thank Aleksi for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future,” says CEO Tomi Pienimäki.

“Siili has had an inspiring and ambitious growth story, and it has been a privilege to be part of it. I wish to thank the management team, the board of directors, and all Siili professionals for their excellent cooperation. I look forward to the next challenges in my career,” says Aleksi Kankainen.

“I am pleased to welcome Tuomas to Siili. He brings with him strong international experience in financial leadership and an in-depth understanding of the technology sector. These are valuable strengths as we continue to implement Siili’s AI strategy and accelerate growth,” says CEO Tomi Pienimäki.

