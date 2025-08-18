Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 11 August 2025 – 15 August 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 33

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 22,160,000 16.23 359,553,400 11 August 2025 150,000 18.22 2,733,000 12 August 2025 150,000 18.31 2,746,500 13 August 2025 150,000 18.33 2,749,500 14 August 2025 150,000 18.29 2,743,500 15 August 2025 150,000 18.21 2,731,500 Total, week number 33 750,000 18.27 13,704,000 Accumulated under the program 22,910,000 16.29 373,257,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,155,696 own shares corresponding to 1.87 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

