Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 11 August 2025 – 15 August 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 33
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|22,160,000
|16.23
|359,553,400
|11 August 2025
|150,000
|18.22
|2,733,000
|12 August 2025
|150,000
|18.31
|2,746,500
|13 August 2025
|150,000
|18.33
|2,749,500
|14 August 2025
|150,000
|18.29
|2,743,500
|15 August 2025
|150,000
|18.21
|2,731,500
|Total, week number 33
|750,000
|18.27
|13,704,000
|Accumulated under the program
|22,910,000
|16.29
|373,257,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 27,155,696 own shares corresponding to 1.87 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments