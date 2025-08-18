Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11-15 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 90,469 1,068,065,090 11 August 2025 700 13,715.9143 9,601,140 12 August 2025 650 14,292.6000 9,290,190 13 August 2025 525 14,432.2857 7,576,950 14 August 2025 650 14,194.3692 9,226,340 15 August 2025 750 13,959.3600 10,469,520 Total 11-15 August 3,275 46,164,140 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 3,275 46,164,140 Accumulated under the program 93,744 1,114,229,230 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 512,465 6,131,932,654 11 August 2025 3,483 13,885.2785 48,362,425 12 August 2025 3,282 14,550.3108 47,754,120 13 August 2025 2,631 14,683.7305 38,632,895 14 August 2025 3,257 14,398.6291 46,896,335 15 August 2025 3,758 14,104.1751 53,003,490 Total 11-15 August 16,411 234,649,265 Bought from the Foundation* 2,147 14,298.1107 30,698,044 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 18,558 265,347,309 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 531,023 6,397,279,963

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 93,744 A shares and 635,981 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.61% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

