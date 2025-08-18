SRPT INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Ruman & Dowd LLP Announces that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) securities between June 22, 2023 and June 24, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, August 25, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Sarepta class action lawsuit. Captioned Dolgicer v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., No. 25-cv-05317 (S.D.N.Y.), the Sarepta class action lawsuit charges Sarepta as well as certain of Sarepta’s executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Sarepta class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-class-action-lawsuit-srpt.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Sarepta is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Sarepta was engaged in the development of therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“Duchenne”), including ELEVIDYS (a prescription gene therapy intended for a limited category of people with Duchenne).

The Sarepta Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; and (iii) the severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS treatment would cause Sarepta to halt recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy’s present and expanded approvals.

The Sarepta class action lawsuit further alleges that on March 18, 2025, Sarepta revealed that a patient treated with ELEVIDYS suffered acute liver failure leading to death, which represented “a severity of acute liver injury not previously reported for ELEVIDYS.” On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

Then, on April 4, 2025, the Sarepta class action lawsuit further alleges that Sarepta disclosed that European Union member country authorities had requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review the death announced on March 18, 2025, resulting in Sarepta halting recruitment and dosing in some of the ELEVIDYS clinical studies. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 7%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that a second patient had died of acute liver failure following treatment with ELEVIDYS, leading to Sarepta suspending shipment of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients and pausing dosing of ELEVIDYS in the ENVISION clinical study to evaluate the protocol in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), according to the complaint. The Sarepta class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 42%.

Finally, the Sarepta class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 24, 2025, the FDA issued a Safety Communication announcing it had received reports of two deaths and was investigating the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS. On this news, the price of Sarepta stock fell more than 8%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Sarepta securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Sarepta class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sarepta class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Sarepta class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Sarepta class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com