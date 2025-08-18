Endeavour Announces Director Declaration

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

                

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 18 August 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”), announces in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R that John Munro, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent director of Foran Mining Corporation, a company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
  
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 207 404 5959
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com



ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment


Attachments

JM External Appointment August 2025

Recommended Reading

  • August 18, 2025 01:30 ET | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC
    Transaction in Own Shares

    ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES London, 18 August 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares
  • August 15, 2025 01:30 ET | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC
    Transaction in Own Shares

    ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES London, 15 August 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares...

    Read More
    Transaction in Own Shares