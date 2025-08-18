SRx Health Solutions Signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Royal Uranium

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (“SRx Health” or the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced that is has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase 100% of the assets of Royal Uranium Inc., a leading uranium royalty business with a portfolio spanning Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Namibia.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction agreements.

Following the closing of this potential transaction, the Company intends to adopt a new corporate name and new ticker symbol, reflecting its expanded mission to combine hard-asset energy royalties to capitalize on surging AI & data center power demand.

Positioned for the Future of Energy

The acquisition would deliver a diversified portfolio of 18 uranium royalties across premier exploration and development projects in the Americas, providing long-term leverage to a commodity at the center of the global clean energy transition. Key royalties include:

1.0% NSR on the Berlin Project in Colombia 2.0% NSR on Mountain Lake in Canada 1.0% NSR on non-Mountain Lake properties in Nunavut 2.0% NSR on Laguna Salada in Argentina 1.0% NSR on Huemul in Argentina 2.0% NSR on Anna Lake & B Zone in Canada 2.0% NSR on Larocque Lake in Canada 2.0% NSR on Bell Lake in Canada 2.0% NSR on Flat Rock Island in Canada 2.0% NSR on Shea Creek in Canada 2.0% NSR on Shasko Bay in Canada 2.0% NSR on Pine South Channel in Canada 2.0% NSR on PLS Regional in Canada 2.0% NSR on Kelic Lake in Canada 2.0% NSR on Cable Bay (Ursa) in Canada 2.0% NSR on Virgin River 2.0% NSR on Lazy Edward Bay in Canada 2.0% NSR on Perpete Lake in Canada

These royalties represent a diversified exposure to uranium development projects across key jurisdictions in North and rest of world, offering long-term upside potential as the global demand for nuclear energy and uranium increases. Partners on these royalties include world class uranium operators such as Cameco, UEC, Denison Mines, ISO Energy, and others.

Tapping Into Surging AI & Data Center Power Demand

Nuclear energy with its 24/7 baseload power and near-zero carbon emissions is increasingly being adopted by major tech companies to secure reliable power for AI operations. Royal Uranium’s strategy is to capitalize on the remarkable growth in energy demand from AI and hyperscale data centers by building royalty portfolio which offers highly strategic exposure to a tightening market with multi-decade growth potential. Global data center power consumption is forecast to increase by more than 160% by 2030, with AI-related demand alone projected to add 200 TWh annually by the end of the decade.

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.com .

