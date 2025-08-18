Bath & Body Works Debuts New Disney Villains-Inspired Fragrance Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the resounding success of this year’s Disney Princess Collection, Bath & Body Works debuts another exciting new Disney-inspired fragrance collection for customers. Driven by strong consumer demand and overwhelming enthusiasm from fans of both brands, this next chapter delivers the same excitement but with a villainous twist.

Introducing The Disney Villains Collection by Bath & Body Works —a spellbinding fragrance collection that captures the essence of two iconic Disney Villains, The Evil Queen and Maleficent. Inspired by Disney’s renowned storytelling and expertly crafted by Bath & Body Works perfumers, each scent immerses fans in a realm where mystery and mischief unfold in every note. More than just a product, this collaboration creates powerful experiences that evoke emotion and spark imagination.

For the first time, this collection launches simultaneously in both domestic and international Bath & Body Works stores, making it easier than ever for Disney fans across the globe to explore their favorite Disney characters through fragrance. The collection will be available to shop for Bath & Body Works loyalty members August 26 and 27, and for all customers on September 3.

Rooted in the success of their joint efforts, Bath & Body Works and Disney are deepening their relationship to craft even more culturally resonant moments that spark meaningful consumer engagement. A longer-term relationship will unlock more iconic Disney characters for Bath & Body Works, while creating powerful opportunities to captivate international audiences through a broader slate of global product launches. Together, they’ll deliver even more experiences to fans through fragrance —where scent becomes a powerful storytelling tool.

“The customer demand and excitement we saw with Disney Princess showed us that our formula is working and now we’re taking it global,” said Daniel Heaf, Bath & Body Works CEO. “As we continue building momentum through powerful brand collaborations like Disney, we remain focused on creating even more meaningful ways to engage consumers and position Bath & Body Works at the forefront of culture, innovation and storytelling.”

“Our first collection with Bath & Body Works allowed Disney Princess fans of all ages to connect with their favorite characters in new and distinctive ways,” said Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of the Americas and Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products. “We look forward to building on that success and enthusiasm with the new Disney Villains collection, as we continue to create products that celebrate creativity and sensory-driven storytelling through everyday experiences.”

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCES

Two new fragrances inspired by the iconic Disney Villains characters, Maleficent and the Evil Queen, take center stage in this collection. The 39-product assortment features an array of products including fine fragrance mist, body wash and cream, lip gloss, candles, hand soap and sanitizer and decorative accessories that highlight key moments from each Disney character’s story, with prices ranging from $1.95-$79.95.

Evil Queen--Dark Red Apple, Vanilla Suede, Wicked Pear

The Evil Queen-inspired fragrance is a bold olfactory tribute to this striking Disney character—each note carefully chosen to reflect her dark allure and commanding presence. The crisp bite of deep red apple nods to her infamous poisoned fruit, while wicked pear adds a juicy twist of temptation. Vanilla suede brings a smooth, seductive warmth that mirrors her regal elegance, and the heart of caramel-spun sugar and glittering woods evokes the opulence and mystery of her enchanted realm which will leave you wanting more.

Maleficent—Sinister Plum, Midnight Berries, Mystical Woods

The Maleficent-inspired fragrance conjures an aura of mystery with intoxicating notes of sinister plum, midnight berries and mystical woods—each element a reflection of her dark elegance. The rich plum evokes her tempting and powerful energy, while midnight berries hint at her forbidden charm—deceptively sweet yet shadowed by intrigue. Mystical woods ground the fragrance in the enchanted forest she calls home.

Bath & Body Works will launch the Disney Villains-inspired collection in stores and online on September 3, 2025. Bath & Body Works will give members of its rewards program early access to shop the collection online at bathandbodyworks.com and in the Bath & Body Works app on August 26 and 27.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations (as of May 2025) and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT DISNEY CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Disney Consumer Products (DCP) is the division of Disney Experiences that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the Disney Store e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, local and international retailers, as well as Disney store locations globally. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

