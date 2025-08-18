Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. (“CDMG”), an arm’s-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$1,620,357 (the “Agreement”), payable in tranches, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025, the Company initially engaged CDMG to develop creative content for potential marketing and advertising campaigns. The Company has entered into subsequent work orders dated August 14, 2025, authorizing CDMG to proceed with a marketing and advertising campaign focused on increasing investor awareness through online platforms and physical marketing, including direct mail. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2025 and continue through November 2025. The CDMG Agreement contains no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc.

CDMG was founded in 1985 by Craig Huey, a multiple award-winning expert in direct response marketing, direct mail, targeting strategy, and accountable advertising. CDMG is a traditional marketing agency, which practices direct response advertising, including the use of thoroughly tested and responsive copy messaging, a comprehensive multi-pronged delivery strategy, creating innovative yet cost-effective tactics.

Incentive Awards

Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") dated December 12, 2024, and TSXV policies, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the annual grant of stock options ("Options"), Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to certain employees, officers, directors and consultants.

The Company granted Options to purchase an aggregate of 4,415,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), with an exercise price of $0.44 per Common Share. The Options will vest in three equal tranches over a 24-month period. Once vested, each Option is exercisable into one Common Share for a period of five years from the date of the grant.

The Company also granted a total of 2,350,000 RSUs and 1,400,000 DSUs. The RSUs will vest in three equal tranches over 36-months. Once vested, each RSU and DSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share. DSUs may only be settled once a director ceases to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, our growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity in front of us.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

