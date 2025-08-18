RTDNA Awards a Record 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards to Gray Media Stations – the Most of Any Broadcaster

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism to seven of its local stations. This represents a record number of National Murrow Awards for Gray in a single year and the most wins by any broadcast television group this year.

WRDW in Augusta, Georgia, received three national awards. Reporting included exposing a sheriff putting himself and his political supporters above the law by altering criminal charges, uncovering a faulty fire response system where delays had deadly consequences, and sharing the story of a unique friendship that formed in the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

received three national awards. Reporting included exposing a sheriff putting himself and his political supporters above the law by altering criminal charges, uncovering a faulty fire response system where delays had deadly consequences, and sharing the story of a unique friendship that formed in the devastation of Hurricane Helene. WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin, earned two national awards, including the station’s breaking news coverage of a deadly school shooting.

earned two national awards, including the station’s breaking news coverage of a deadly school shooting. Arizona’s Family in Phoenix, Arizona was awarded for an hour-long True Crime Arizona news documentary on a convicted serial killer who could get parole in six years.

was awarded for an hour-long True Crime Arizona news documentary on a convicted serial killer who could get parole in six years. KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri, received a national honor for a newscast that covered the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting outside Union Station after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally in 2024.

received a national honor for a newscast that covered the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting outside Union Station after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally in 2024. WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was awarded for reporting on a documented harassment incident that challenged a whole neighborhood and the state’s lack of a hate crimes law.

was awarded for reporting on a documented harassment incident that challenged a whole neighborhood and the state’s lack of a hate crimes law. WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana, was honored for investigative reporting on laughing gas supplied for highs on the streets of their city. Their multi-part investigation changed the law in Louisiana and is influencing reforms across the nation.

was honored for investigative reporting on laughing gas supplied for highs on the streets of their city. Their multi-part investigation changed the law in Louisiana and is influencing reforms across the nation. WIS in Columbia, South Carolina, was honored for a series of reports investigating the impact of high-speed police chases and their dangerous consequences.





In May, these stations first received regional Murrow awards for their reporting, along with 31 other Gray stations. Gray received 81 regional Murrow awards.

“Gray’s focus is always on exceptional journalism, impactful storytelling, and consistent delivery of content that serves our communities,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Congratulations to each of the recognized newsrooms for their outstanding work.”

“These awards reflect the trust our journalists earn every day,” Gray’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “We are so proud of the teams at WRDW, WMTV, Arizona’s Family, KCTV, WMBF, WVUE, and WIS for these significant honors.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

