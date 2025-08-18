|Series
|RIKV 25 1119
|RIKV 26 0318
|Settlement Date
|08/20/2025
|08/20/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|16,088
|19,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.096
|/
|7.679
|95.728
|/
|7.650
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|18,188
|25,800
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.096
|/
|7.679
|95.728
|/
|7.650
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.142
|/
|7.489
|95.814
|/
|7.490
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.096
|/
|7.679
|95.728
|/
|7.650
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.121
|/
|7.576
|95.769
|/
|7.574
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.142
|/
|7.489
|95.814
|/
|7.490
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.030
|/
|7.950
|95.669
|/
|7.761
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.117
|/
|7.592
|95.751
|/
|7.607
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.13
|1.30
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 1119 - RIKV 26 0318
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
