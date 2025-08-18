Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 1119 - RIKV 26 0318

Series RIKV 25 1119RIKV 26 0318
Settlement Date 08/20/202508/20/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,08819,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.096/7.67995.728/7.650
Total Number of Bids Received 1820
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 18,18825,800
Total Number of Successful Bids 1413
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1413
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.096/7.67995.728/7.650
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.142/7.48995.814/7.490
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.096/7.67995.728/7.650
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.121/7.57695.769/7.574
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.142/7.48995.814/7.490
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.030/7.95095.669/7.761
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.117/7.59295.751/7.607
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.131.30

