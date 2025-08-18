Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8 August 2025
|93,400
|596.18
|55,683,237
|Monday, 11 August 2025
|1,000
|625.84
|625,840
|Tuesday, 12 August 2025
|1,100
|631.28
|694,408
|Wednesday, 13 August 2025
|1,100
|634.85
|698,335
|Thursday, 14 August 2025
|1,000
|633.55
|633,550
|Friday, 15 August 2025
|1,900
|590.60
|1,122,140
|In the period 11 August 2025 - 15 August 2025
|6,100
|618.73
|3,774,273
|Accumulated until 15 August 2025
|99,500
|597.56
|59,457,510
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,141,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments