Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

No. of

Average

price Amount Accumulated until 8 August 2025 93,400 596.18 55,683,237 Monday, 11 August 2025 1,000 625.84 625,840 Tuesday, 12 August 2025 1,100 631.28 694,408 Wednesday, 13 August 2025 1,100 634.85 698,335 Thursday, 14 August 2025 1,000 633.55 633,550 Friday, 15 August 2025 1,900 590.60 1,122,140 In the period 11 August 2025 - 15 August 2025 6,100 618.73 3,774,273 Accumulated until 15 August 2025 99,500 597.56 59,457,510 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,141,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

