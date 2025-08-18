Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 8 August 202593,400596.1855,683,237  
Monday, 11 August 20251,000625.84625,840  
Tuesday, 12 August 20251,100631.28694,408  
Wednesday, 13 August 20251,100634.85698,335  
Thursday, 14 August 20251,000633.55633,550  
Friday, 15 August 20251,900590.601,122,140  
In the period 11 August 2025 - 15 August 20256,100618.733,774,273  
Accumulated until 15 August 202599,500597.5659,457,510  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,141,493 treasury shares corresponding to 8.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

