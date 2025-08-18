Aditude Appoints Anthony Gonsalves as First Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading technology company, today announced the appointment of Anthony Gonsalves as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gonsalves joins Aditude from JWP Connatix, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, bringing extensive experience in driving strategic partnerships and revenue growth across the digital media landscape.

With over two decades of experience in global business development, Gonsalves has established himself as a results-driven executive with deep expertise in account management, acquisition sales, and digital marketing. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered substantial growth through innovative business strategies and strategic partnership development.

Prior to his role at JWP Connatix, Gonsalves held leadership positions at several high-profile organizations, including Outbrain and Swisscom, where he successfully led teams to achieve significant revenue milestones. His proven track record in the video ecosystem and digital advertising space aligns perfectly with Aditude's strategic growth objectives.

"Anthony brings exactly the kind of strategic vision and execution expertise we need as we enter our next phase of growth," said Jared, CEO and Founder of Aditude. "His deep understanding of the digital media landscape, combined with his proven ability to build and scale sales organizations, makes him the ideal leader to drive our commercial strategy forward. We're thrilled to have him join our team."

Gonsalves holds a degree in Journalism from Penn State University, which has contributed to his exceptional communication skills and understanding of media dynamics. He is passionate about leveraging emerging technologies to improve business outcomes and is recognized for his ability to foster collaborative environments that drive innovation.

"I'm excited to join Aditude at such a pivotal moment in our industry and in the company's journey," said Gonsalves. "The team has built an incredible foundation, and I'm looking forward to working together to unlock new opportunities, strengthen our market position, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

In his new role, Gonsalves will oversee all revenue-generating activities, including sales, strategic partnerships, and marketing. He will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute comprehensive go-to-market strategies that accelerate Aditude's growth trajectory.

About Aditude

Aditude is a leading ad tech platform built to put publishers back in control. Unlike walled gardens, we offer an open, transparent, and flexible solution that gives publishers full visibility and unrestricted access to demand. From our cloud-based header bidding wrapper and dynamic flooring to real-time insights and reporting, Aditude streamlines ad operations and drives higher revenue. With flexible SaaS and rev-share models, publishers can choose the partnership that fits their goals. Learn more at aditude.com .

Media Contact

Trish Manrique, trish@aditude.io