Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Industry Veteran John Mahaz as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Next Phase of Operational Growth in American-Made Energy Storage

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufactured in the United States, today announced the appointment of long-time operations leader, John Mahaz, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mahaz will lead the Company’s operations, supply chain, and manufacturing strategy as Eos enters a critical phase of commercial scale-up.

Mahaz joins Eos with more than three decades of experience in global manufacturing, operations, supply chain and business development from his tenure at Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a multibillion-dollar global manufacturing solutions provider. Most recently, John served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Europe and the Americas, generating more than $14 billion in annual revenue and overseeing over 70,000 employees across 30+ factories worldwide.

Recognized for his transformative leadership, Mahaz has led multiple manufacturing facilities to win the prestigious Shingo Prize for Operational Excellence. His strategic planning, disciplined execution, and ability to scale complex operations have consistently driven meaningful growth and operational efficiency.

“Achieving our growth objectives requires operational excellence,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. “John is a seasoned leader with a clear playbook for globally scaling operations. His track record across complex, high-growth environments makes him the ideal leader to help us expand our footprint, drive efficiency and meet the requirements of our growing customer base.”

Mahaz’s background spans several mission-critical industries including Defense, Aerospace, Automotive, Network Infrastructure, Data Storage, and Healthcare. Among his career accomplishments, Mahaz launched multiple production facilities and led the rebuild of manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, restoring critical production capacity.

“Eos is at the inflection point every operations leader wants to step into,” said John Mahaz, Eos Chief Operating Officer. “This company isn’t just growing—it’s striving to scale in a way that can reshape the energy storage industry. The opportunity to replicate production lines and build a global manufacturing footprint around a transformative American-made technology is exactly the kind of challenge I’m built for. I’m here to help Eos operationalize at scale, drive world-class operations, and take the company to the next level.”

Mahaz’s appointment comes as Eos enters a phase of rapid growth, scaling American-made energy storage solutions to meet the increasing demand for reliable, sustainable power.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our growth opportunities and the ability to expand and scale American-made energy storage solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.