Catheter Precision Receives Approval for LockeT in the United Kingdom

FORT MILLS, S.C., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced registration and approval in the United Kingdom for its LockeT product, a suture retention device. LockeT received CE Mark for European approval and distribution in May 2025. Obtaining registration was the final approval required to launch sales in the UK.

Catheter Precision has partnered with HC21, a UK-based value-added distributor for several years with a different product line and has entered into an additional agreement to distribute LockeT. With an annual revenue of €180 million and more than 500+ employees across the UK and Ireland, HC21 works with many of the world’s leading medical device companies to drive growth and achieve quicker, more efficient routes to market though existing and new channels.

Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager EMEA & APAC, said "We are proud to announce the approval of LockeT for use in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in our mission to support healthcare systems with innovative, patient-centric solutions. LockeT’s intuitive design and ease of deployment not only enhance patient comfort and recovery but also enable earlier discharge following cardiac procedures. This directly supports NHS efforts to reduce waiting lists by freeing up hospital capacity and accelerating patient throughput. With the NHS recently achieving its first reduction in waiting lists in 17 years, LockeT is poised to contribute meaningfully to this momentum by helping clinicians deliver more treatments, more efficiently. We look forward to working closely with UK healthcare providers to bring LockeT’s benefits to patients nationwide."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

