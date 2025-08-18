Rezolve Ai Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Nasdaq Listing with Explosive Growth, $70M+ ARR, and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today celebrates a game-changing first year as a public company capping 12 months of growth, major partnerships, and global scale. Since listing on NASDAQ on August 16, 2024, Rezolve Ai has delivered one of the fastest go-to-market trajectories in retail AI history.

“Our mission to reinvent commerce through AI is no longer a vision, it’s a reality,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder and CEO. “From zero to $70 million in ARR, blue-chip customers across three continents, and foundational partnerships with Microsoft and Google, Rezolve is proving that intelligent commerce isn’t just the future, it’s here now.”

One Year of Breakthrough Momentum:

$70M ARR , with 50+ major enterprise customers , including a landmark $9.8M per year deal with Liverpool Mexico

, with , including a landmark $9.8M per year deal with Liverpool Mexico Strategic Go-to-Market alliances with Microsoft and Google , accelerating enterprise adoption and market reach

with and , accelerating enterprise adoption and market reach Pioneering crypto payments: e nabling consumers to pay with any cryptocurrency at retailers worldwide in partnership with Tether

nabling consumers to pay with any cryptocurrency at retailers worldwide in partnership with Established Global Professional Services Division, led by former Tata Group CTO Sauvik Banerjjee, to accelerate enterprise onboarding and AI integration

led by former Tata Group CTO to accelerate enterprise onboarding and AI integration $89.9M debt-to-equity conversion , plus $80M+ in new funding from Berenberg, Citadel Global Equities and others

, plus from Berenberg, Citadel Global Equities and others Wall Street recognition: now covered by six equity analysts and included in the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indices.

The Road Ahead

With a powerful product suite led by Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, and the proprietary brainpowa LLM, Rezolve is scaling its global footprint and unlocking a generational opportunity: redefining how consumers connect, shop, and buy in a $30 trillion market.

“This is just the beginning,” continued Wagner. “We’ve laid the foundation. Now we’re building the future of AI-powered commerce smarter, faster, and more personalized than ever.”

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

